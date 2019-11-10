Special to the News Messenger
Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram recently named Ashley Jabobs as Marshall ISD Teacher of the Week.
Jacobs teaches Life Enrichment at David Crockett Elementary and was nominated by principal, Angela Fitzpatrick.
“Mrs. Jacobs started the year as a second-grade teacher and two weeks ago she became the new Life Skills Teacher,” Fitzpatrick said. “She did not want to leave her second graders but knowing she left them in great hands while she followed her passion with our special needs students has been very rewarding for her. She has spent many hours after school preparing and making sure our students in the Life Skills class have just as many opportunities as our other students. She has gently pushed the students to grow academically and socially just within a few weeks. She truly has a passion for working with our special needs students. I am truly proud of her and honored to name her the David Crockett Patterson Teacher of the Week.”
Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram stated that they appreciate all that Jacobs does.