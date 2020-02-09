This week’s special “deputies” for MISD’s and Marshall PD’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program are Kailey Harrison and La’Riyah Wilbert of Price T. Young Elementary.
Kailey and La’Riyah enjoyed a special lunch at Jalapeno Tree with MISD Police Chief Joe Arledge and Frances Moore, Principal at Price T. Young.
Kailey is a kindergarten student in Charizma Taylor’s class. Her guardian is David Harrison.
La’Riyah is a third-grade student in Ruth Jordan’s class. She is the daughter of Cathy Davis and Eric Wilbert.
The two students were chosen to represent their school this week for their good citizenship, behavior and grades.
The school wishes to extend a special thanks to Jalapeno Tree for being one of seven local restaurants participating in the “Chow Down with the Chief” program.