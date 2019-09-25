East Texas Baptist University welcomed Tiger families to the hill for a weekend full of community and fellowship on Friday and Saturday. Family members of ETBU students were on campus for social activities, community service and Tiger Football.
“Family weekend was a huge success,” Vice President for Student Life Dr. Heather Hadlock said. “The campus was flooded with family members who came to visit their students and get a glimpse of what life looks like here at East Texas Baptist University. This weekend always brings such excitement and joy to campus each year as the University faculty and staff have the opportunity to meet and connect with parents, grandparents, and siblings of our students.”
Family weekend activities are designed to bring faculty, staff, students, and families together for a weekend of fellowship. Families experienced life on the hill with activities such as lunch on the lawn, alumni association floats and family tailgate.
“I have enjoyed having my family here to meet my friends and coaches,” ETBU basketball player and sophomore elementary education major Zaiah Jackson said. “This is my home away from home and I love celebrating it with my family.”
Entering college as a freshman can be an unfamiliar experience, for both the students and their families. Freshman Arthur McDonald’s family traveled to Marshall all the way from Tampa, Florida to experience Arthur’s new home away from home.
“This is Arthur’s first year in college but he still calls every day, so it feels like he is still there,” Arthur McDonald’s mom, LaSondra McDonald said. “We went to Lunch on the Lawn, enjoyed root beer floats, and went shopping at the bookstore. Arthur showed us around campus; he seems like he is adjusting well and having fun.”
Every year, the family weekend schedule includes Tigers Serve Saturday, a service project for the Marshall community. This year, the tiger family donated, packaged, and delivered 2,251 pounds of canned food and other non-perishable items to Mission Marshall during Tigers Serve.
“Tigers Serve was particularly encouraging this year as I watched families show up Saturday morning with food items to donate to our food drive for Mission Marshall,” Hadlock added. “Having family members model the Christ-centered servant leadership that is key to ETBU’s mission was a blessing to experience.”
Saturday also marked the first home football game of the season. Family, students, and fans assembled at the Tiger Walk to show support for the tiger football team before they faced Texas Lutheran.
“Being on the Tiger Football Team has taught me how to be unified as a team, how to honor God above all else, and how to treat everyone, even the other team, with the utmost respect,” sophomore biology major Jacob McDonald said. “Just to know that there are people who care enough to come four hours to support me. It meant a lot to have my family here.”
Stephanie Andrews, former Miss ETBU class of ’89 attended Family Weekend activities with her daughter, sophomore music education major Kelsi Andrews.
“I was so excited to spend time with my daughter this weekend. ETBU has changed so much, when I was here we had 600 students,” Ms. Andrews said. “One thing that hasn’t changed is the mission, the purpose, and the focus, and that is what’s important. ETBU is still mission-minded and focused on Jesus, and is still caring about students and the community.”