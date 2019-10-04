The East Texas Baptist University Theatre Arts Department will begin the 2019 – 2020 theatre production season with performances of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. The show opened on Thursday, October 3 in the Mabee Recital Hall of the Jenna Guest Music Building on the ETBU campus.
“Anytime I do a Shakespeare play, my vision is to make the show as understandable as possible and as fun as I can,” director John Dement said. “Theatre serves the ETBU and greater Marshall communities on many levels. At its simplest, theatre is an entertaining escape. Academically, the theatre experience exposes our audience to cultural awareness, literature, and great stories of the past and present. At the theatre, we learn how to love our neighbors and respect those we do not understand. Jesus used stories to make His point, and we follow in His footsteps.”
The classic comedy centered on several mix-ups between two pairs of twins, will run Thursday – Saturday, October 3-5, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, October 6 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and admission is free with an ETBU ID.
Theatre patrons can also make plans to attend East Texas Baptist’s additional upcoming productions this season. “Girls Night Out” – An Evening of One Act Plays, featuring Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling and Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley, will run November 21-24. The productions will be directed by two ETBU theatre education students and will be an evening of heartfelt comedy in the style of a UIL One Act Play Festival.
Next semester, ETBU will stage The Addams Family, a new musical based on the classic television show, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Rice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. This wonderfully dysfunctional family comedy will premiere February 27-29, 2020 at Memorial City Hall in Downtown Marshall.
For the final show of the season, ETBU will proudly present Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton. This classic 1940s Broadway mystery/thriller will make its debut April 23-26, 2020 at the Black Box Theatre in the Jenna Guest Music Building at ETBU.
“As a theatre department, we strive to provide a service to the University family and the greater Marshall community,” Dement added. “Our shows, our service, our reputation, and our presence in this community should never give anyone a moment of doubt as to why we are here.”
Find the ETBU 2019-2020 Production Season poster at www.ETBU.edu/Theatre.