Special to the News Messenger
East Texas Baptist University invites the community to join the Tiger Family for Homecoming celebrations on Friday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 26. Faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends of the University will gather to celebrate and enjoy the Christ-centered relationships made during their time on the Hill.
“We are so excited to welcome University alumni and friends back to campus for 2019 Homecoming festivities,” ETBU Director of Alumni Relations and Advancement Communication Emily Roberson said. “We have an incredible weekend planned for Tigers of all ages, and we cannot wait to welcome so many familiar faces back for a weekend of celebration on the Hill.”
The weekend-long itinerary—a first for the many new Tigers on campus this year—will consist of a number of events. The Perkins family, returning once again to ETBU on Saturday, October 25, will be joined by various East Texas choirs to provide a free concert for the whole family at 7 p.m. in Baker Chapel inside the Rogers Spiritual Life Center.
All participants are also invited to the Tiger Family Carnival and Tailgate on Saturday morning at the Grove on ETBU’s campus, where families can enjoy bounce houses, games, and a free lunch. Afterward, the Tiger Walk is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. when fans gathered at The Grove will cheer the ETBU Tiger football team to victory as they head to Ornelas Stadium for the game.
Immediately afterward, we encourage the community to join Tigers at the Homecoming football game against Howard Payne University at 2 p.m. The 2019 Homecoming Court is set to be announced during the halftime festivities at Ornelas Stadium on Saturday.
For a full Homecoming schedule and to register, visit www.etbu.edu/hc2019.