Friday night answered a question for a lot of Texans. Not even a pandemic can stop Friday Night Lights.
As football teams, cheerleaders, bands, fans, parents and grandparents alike filled the stands at Elysian Fields one thing was certain. A bit of normalcy was in the air.
“We are excited to be at the game,” Erin Presley, mom of Elysian Fields High School No. 20 Logan Presley, said. “It’s a little different but at least they’re getting to play.”
Masks required signs donned the entrances and throughout the stands as well as tape marking off seats to help enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s 50 percent capacity limit.
Regardless of having to wear masks, fans weren’t afraid to show up to support their hometown Yellowjackets. Many even wore coordinating spirit masks to show off just how much they love Elysian Fields.
Dianne Emerson, who has a grandson that plays in the band, showed off her school spirit with a coordinating mask.
As Elysian Fields scored their first touchdown with 1:43 left in the first quarter, celebration and fanfare erupted. Unfortunately, Marshall High and larger school districts have to wait until late September for their first games. Meanwhile they are welcome to become temporary Yellowjacket fans. We’ve heard its all the buzz!