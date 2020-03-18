HALLSVILLE — With East Texas schools closed down for at least the next two weeks, while others are on spring break, educators are trying to figure out how to keep students engaged and learning.
Hallsville ISD teachers took to online this week to offer up instructional materials that students can access through their home computers and smart phones.
“Smiles are hard to come by during this unusual time, but you can see the excitement on our students’ faces as they hear from their teachers for the first time,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said Tuesday. “Students are being taught via Google classroom and video lessons as well as an established website for parents to access with tools and resources for learning from home during this time.“
Jefferson, Karnack, Marshall, Hallsville, Harleton, Elysian Fields and Waskom ISDs are closed due to the coronavirus threat.
“On day one of shut down our teachers hit the ground running to make sure our students could still be connected to a learning experience from their homes. We have an amazing staff and administration team that has been working around the clock to keep some sense of normalcy for our kids during a very unusual time for our state and country,” Collum said.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how our staff and community have stepped up to continue to meet the needs of our children. I am so very proud and thankful for the quality of teachers, staff and administrators we have here in Hallsville ISD. We have pivoted quickly in a very uncertain time to maintain instruction for our students.”
Marshall and Hallsville ISDs will be handing out free lunches to students in need beginning Tuesday.
Hallsville ISD will hand out sack lunches from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays at North Elementary School.
Marshall ISD will hand out sack lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at David Crockett Elementary School, Price T. Young Elementary School and Marshall High School.
Marshall ISD will begin delivering meals today to students who are unable to travel to one of the designated meal locations due to hardship. If a student is unable to travel to one of the designated locations at Price T. Young Elementary, Crockett Elementary, or Marshall High School, they can contact Andy Chilcoat, Marshall ISD executive director of student services, at 903-930-8266 or via e-mail at chilcoata@marshallisd.com.