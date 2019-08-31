Staff Reports
For the sixth year, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will kick off the sixth year of its weekly After School Tutoring Program with a party and registration event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the church, 408 Milton St., Marshall.
“It continues to be a fact that quality afterschool programs improve and transform the lives of children and youth across the nation,” a news release stated. “These programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn and help working parents.
“Despite all we know about the benefits of afterschool programs, most children are missing out. More than ever, more children and youth are on their own after school. Meeting the need for quality afterschool programs takes a commitment from many.”
The program is partnering again with college tutors from Wiley College, East Texas Baptist University, Blue Cross Blue Shield and community volunteers.
Other partners offering financial support and volunteers are the East Texas Chapter of the Links Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Working together, tutoring assistance continues to be available to help meet the academic needs of all youth K-12 throughout Marshall free of charge.
The program meets from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays during the school year. A dinner is provided before students begin homework assignments or focus on grade appropriate activities in reading, math and writing.
Reading and math are still the core focus and books will be given away to the students to encourage reading at home. A computer lab is available for use during the program.
“All students in the Marshall area are welcome and are encouraged to attend for free tutoring assistance to remain at or above grade level throughout the school year,” the release stated.
A free bus service is available for those who need it. For more information or to schedule a bus pick-up, call the church at 903-935-3952 or 214-244-7120.