Sam Houston Elementary School students Nevaeh Carrasco and Calee Dukes were named honorees in the Marshall ISD Police Department’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program for the week of October 7.
As this week’s honorees, Neveah and Calee chose to enjoy lunch with Marshall ISD Police Chief Joe Arledge at Pizza Hut, along with Sam Houston Assistant Principal, Jessica Johnson.
Neveah is the daughter of Jessica Newland, and is first-grade student in Mrs. Yarberry’s class.
She was selected for Chow Down with the Chief for a recent act of kindness by comforting a friend who was having a bad day.
Calee is the daughter of Tequila Dukes, and is a second-grade student in Mrs. Sharon Duncan’s class.
She is a new student at Sam Houston this year and has started the school year off showing leadership and good behavior among her new classmates.
The Marshall ISD Police Department wishes to thank Pizza Hut for their participation in the “Chow Down With The Chief” program.
Pizza Hut is one of seven local restaurants who participate in the program, which Chief Arledge began in 2016.
“Chow Down with the Chief” helps to facilitate and develop positive relationships between law enforcement and community, and students. Each week, Chief Arledge visits an MISD campus and escorts lucky students chosen by their principals for good citizenship, behavior and grades, and treats them to lunch at a participating Marshall restaurant.