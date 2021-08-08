The Scooter Kelly Foundation brought the spirit of fun and family to downtown Marshall Saturday as the nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school drive in memory of its namesake, Cederick “Scooter” Kelly.
“Our vision is to bring unity to our community amongst all families and friends — not just one person — but everybody, just bringing everybody together as one,” said family friend and co-organizer, LaChelle Webb.
The Scooter Kelly Foundation’s Friends and Family Back-to-School Giveaway offered a fun-filled day for the entire family as food vendors, bounce houses, live bands, raffles and more were in store. Surprise giveaways included gift cards for Nike, Kohls, grocery stores and more.
To further highlight the sense of community, the organization provided more than 200 pairs of uniforms and over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to help children get a good start for the new school year.
The event was all a part of spreading the love, as the organization’s mantra states: “Spread the Love 24/7; Together We Are One.”
“That’s what we want to do,” said Webb, sharing the mantra reflects the warm energy of the late Kelly. “We just want to continue to keep his name alive. His spirit was so lively, and his presence.”
Kelly’s son, JaCedrion Kelly, echoed her sentiments.
“We started it to do what he loves to do, which is give back and bring everyone together, so that’s what we’re out here doing today,” JaCedrion said.
Sharing his father’s story, JaCedrion said his dad was a Marshall resident and native of Jefferson, who loved his hometown.
“He did as much as he could, whenever he could,” said JaCedrion.
The father of five boys and one baby girl, who is age 2, died a few months ago, on March 6; but through the foundation’s efforts, members will strive to keep his spirit of giving alive.
“It was an accident, but we’re just trying to keep him alive,” Webb said of losing Kelly. “Everybody loves him.”
“Everything is to keep his name alive,” added JaCedrion.
The organization surprised one of Kelly’s own, his youngest son, 15-year-old Damien Kelly, with a special giveaway at Saturday’s event in the form of a $500 check to assist the high school sophomore throughout the school year.
“This is the reason for the Scooter Kelly Foundation,” said Webb. “This is the reason for starting. This is our vision, our mission, our goal — giving back. We’ve given to the community today, and we’re not only giving to the community, but we want to be able to help the kids as well. So, this particular gift that we’re giving; or, better yet, his dad is working for him still, while in spirit.”
Damien shared how humbled he was by the monetary gift.
“Family is everything,” said Damien. “It’s really an honor to be out here with all my family to accept this and I’m really grateful and thankful to be here.”
Organizers thanked all involved for making the day possible, including DJ Dwayne Blaq from Tyler-based 106.9 FM, the Blaze radio station; the “24/7” live band and food vendors.