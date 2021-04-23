Leigh Water Supply recently held an election with water service customers selecting John Pritchard to fill the vacant board member seat.
“Leigh Water Supply is pleased to announce that the election to fill the position on the board of directors has concluded,” the water supply company announced on its website. “Thanks to all who cast their votes.”
“Congratulations to John Pritchard for being elected to serve on the board,” the water supply company stated.
Pritchard, who serves as the fire chief of Emergency Service District No. 3 in Scottsville and as a Scottsville city council member, will serve a three-year term on the water system board, beginning May 1.
The water supply company contracted with the Harrison County Elections Office to help facilitate the election. Elections Administrator Donald Robinette noted that the water supply company contacted his office because the company needed a third party to verify their ballots.
“We mailed out 1,500 pieces of mail for them,” Robinette told the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
As the ballots came in — either hand-delivered to the office at 415 East Burleson or mailed — the elections office checked them off. Customers had until April 14 to get their ballots in to be counted.
“Every person having a water meter was mailed a ballot around the 25th of March,” said Robinette.
Leigh Water Supply provides water services to the rural community in Karnack and the surrounding area. In August 2019, the company began servicing the city of Scottsville, as well, following the untimely passing of the longtime Scottsville water plant manager.
Pritchard has been engaged with matters of the water supply company since his election to the Scottsville City Council in May 2019. At the time, it was Pritchard who was tasked with gathering a list of licensed operators in the area to help provide the service since Scottsville was without a water plant manager. He also gave the recommendation to enter into negotiations with Leigh Water Supply Corporation, at the time.
Following the recent Leigh Water Supply board election, some Scottsville residents took to the Scottsville Water Concerns Facebook page to congratulate Pritchard on his new role.