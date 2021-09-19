SCOTTSVILLE — The staff of Scottsville Post Office recently observed the 150th anniversary of the establishment with a celebration, hosted by Buddy Power Promotions.
The 150th anniversary observance was delayed a year ago due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the local nonprofit was happy to be able to celebrate the post office’s rich history and honor the hardworking staff with a special reception, held Saturday, Sept. 11.
“There was a nice, steady flow of people, all greeted by Vicki Martin and her wonderful smile, along with members from Buddy Power Promotions,” noted Cherry Fisher, member of Buddy Power Promotions. “Everyone was provided the opportunity to have a snack of sandwiches, chips and drinks, which were furnished by Marshall’s Kroger.”
Sharing the history of the establishment, Fisher said the small East Texas town opened its first post office on Aug. 4, 1869.
“Its first location was Rose Grocery, owned by the Scott family, the town of Scottsville was named after this family,” she said. “The second location was in a quaint building by Mayo’s Grocery on Highway 80. Then the third and current location was established in 2000. It is also located on Highway 80.”
The first serving postmaster was Washington Mathis. The second postmaster was William Scott, who served until the post office ceased operations on June 30, 1880.
“Then on May 29, 1883, the Scottsville post office was reestablished,” Fisher said, noting Scott also returned as postmaster once again.
Other leaders to follow Scott were:
- Ripley Scott as postmaster (Oct. 8, 1888);
- John Scott as postmaster (Feb. 25, 1908);
- Oscar Hope as acting postmaster (July 1, 1918) and then as postmaster (Sept. 28, 1918);
- Oscar Hope Jr. as acting postmaster (Dec. 31, 1951) and then as postmaster (March 17, 1955);
- Angi Harkins as acting postmaster (Sept. 2, 1960);
- Agnes Verhalen as acting postmaster (Jan.
- 6, 1964);
- Marilyn Mayo as postmaster (Jan. 1, 1965);
- Gary Dickerson as officer-in-charge (Nov. 3, 1986);
- Jackie Braley as postmaster (Jan. 27, 1990);
- Joyce Killingsworth as officer-in-charge (Jan. 16, 1997);
- Sidney Charlene Torrence as postmaster (June 7, 1997);
- Mark Crenshaw as officer-in-charge (March 12, 1998);
- Jimmy Walker as officer-in-charge (June 30, 1999);
- Jo Ann Neal as officer-in-charge (Oct. 22, 1999);
- Mark Crenshaw as postmaster (April 8, 2000);
- Jo Ann Neal as officer-in-charge (March 18, 2006);
- Tracy Alexander as officer-in-charge (Nov. 2, 2007);
- Shelly Windom as postmaster (March 29, 2008);
- LaTanya Graves as officer in charge (July, 24, 2012);
- Dannell Williamson as postm
- aster (August 10, 2013)
“In 2013, the Scottsville Post Office was converted to a remotely managed Post Office, under the direction of the Marshall Post Office,” noted Fisher.
“Now, if you visit Scottsville Post Office, you will get the pleasure of meeting Vicki Martin. She is there to handle all your postal needs,” she said.