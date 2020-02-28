For Cadet Girl Scout Sagan Jameson-Hatch, 12, cookie selling and entrepreneurship has been in her blood for a number of years. So much so that on Wednesday she sold her 10,000th box of cookies through a lifetime of selling.
For those who cannot fathom 10,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, if stacked on top of one another the height would be 6,767 feet tall and weigh about the same as a giraffe.
This year alone Sagan has sold about 2,000 boxes so far. She is trying to sell at least 2,020 boxes, in honor of the year. For the Girl Scout, selling cookies is not just about having fun and making money but also the adventure of learning and getting to go places.
Adventures will abound for Sagan as she and the older members from Troop 7143 take the Canadian Rockies by storm with horseback riding and a visit to the ice fields to check out some glaciers. She will also be attending two weeks at a Girl Scout camp — one at an equestrian camp in Palestine and a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) based camp in Dallas.
Sagan’s journey to her 10,000th box of cookies began in first grade when she was a small Daisy Scout.
“I was looking through a prize sheet one year and some of the Brownie camps were really cool,” she said. “So I decided to earn my way to get to go to one.”
For as long as she can remember, Sagan’s mom, Juli Jameson, recalls her daughter being full of adventure.
“She’s always tried to do three things each summer and except for about $100 a year, she has raised her own money to do these trips,” Jameson said. “She loves new things and new people. It’s been an honor to grow that work ethic with her and watch her become who she is.”
Sagan’s adventurous spirit will do well in her future, her mom added, since she wants to become a pilot.
For Sagan, the cookie selling is not only relating to her customers and showing off her entrepreneurial skills, but she says it’s a lot of fun.
“Everyone is happy when they have Girl Scout cookies,” Sagan said.
Part of knowing her audience is leading the young entrepreneur to develop a couple of sugar free cookie options to present to the Little Brownie Bakery in Dallas over the summer.
“In this market we’ve had a lot of demand for sugar free cookies because of older people and those with diabetes,” Sagan said.
Her two preliminary sugar free cookie ideas are a cinnamon roll swirl shortbread and an orange vanilla swirl shortbread.
As Sagan got closer to her 10,000th box, her mom, family and friends were at Walmart in Marshall to cheer her on. Much to her surprise, her big brother Logan Jameson-Hatch, 16, had been waiting patiently all season in anticipation of purchasing “the big one,” her 10,000th box. Stepping forward with a $5 bill, Logan purchased a box of Samoas.
Sagan is supported by Troop 7143, which is associated with Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall and has Scouts from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We have a great troop with all different ages, races and socioeconomic levels,” Jameson said, who also acts as the senior leader for the troop.
Those wanting more information on joining the troop can go to http://www.trinityepiscopalmarshall.org/scouts.