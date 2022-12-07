The second annual Merry Maverick Run, hosted by the Marshall Education Foundation, is planned again for this year, on Dec. 15 at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
The run is planned to kick off at 6 p.m., with participants encouraged to wear bright colors and lights for the run.
“It held at night so everyone can come out and enjoy the lights,” said foundation member Jessica Scott, “So we want everyone to wear lights and bright clothes both to be festive, but also for safety reasons.”
This is the second year that the education foundation has planned and hosted the event, according to Scott, who said that the city approached the organization about taking over the project in 2021.
“The city used to hold the Jungle Bell Run, but they did ask us to take over the event for them,” she said, “We now use the event as a fundraiser to benefit the Marshall Education Foundation.”
The event has both a 5K route, as well as a mile fun run around the courthouses, that run simultaneously.
Registration for the event is open until the day of, with early registration before Dec. 8 costing $25, and after that date $30, with special fees available for local students. All those who participate in the event this year will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.
“It’s a great night, anyone who participated in the first year can expect a very similar event, the route should be the same,” Scott said.
All funds raised through registration for the run go to benefit the Marshall Education Foundation, which organizes fundraisers to offer grants to Marshall classrooms to assist them in funding a variety of additional opportunities for students.
The program offers grants in both Spring and Fall that Marshall teachers can apply for, which offer them the opportunity to receive funding for new school field trips, seating, supplies and much more.
“It’s a great way for the teachers, and the kids, to get a little something extra during the year,” Scott said.
The foundation is also hosting a raffle for a date night basket that will be drawn on the day of the race. Tickets for the raffle are $5 and the winner will take home $600 in visa gift cards, two tickets to a Dallas Stars game, $100 for Royal Cypress Boutique, $75 for Aubrey B’s Boutique and a certificate for Master Piece Barber shop.
Community members can contact the foundation for registration for the race or to purchase raffle tickets on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backthemavs.