HARLETON — East Texas’ roads will soon be passable again as the winter storm event fizzles down and those looking to get out of the house and have some fun for a good cause can head to Diana on March 6 for the second cornhole tournament benefiting a Harleton ISD student battling cancer.
The second “Crush It Jake” Cornhole Tournament event is set for 10 a.m. on March 6 at Orville Ray’s Crawfish and Seafood, located at 1970 U.S. 259 in Diana.
The event is the second in two months benefitting Harleton ISD second grader Jake Jackson and his family as Jake was diagnosed with Stage 3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in late December.
Since learning of his diagnosis, Jake’s mantra has become, “Crush It,” to crush the cancer out of his life and the Cornhole Tournaments bear the same mantra.
“The first event at Bear Creek Smokehouse exceeded our expectations,” organizer James Godwin said Thursday. “We had a great turnout, our silent auction was very good and we had 51 teams play so it was a great event.”
The money raised from the “Crush It Jake” events will go to the Jackson family to cover transportation costs, medical costs and general costs incurred by the family as Jake’s parents spend their time at home caring for their son.
“The funds raised go towards his treatments and to the family as his parents have been unable to work as they stay home with Jake, take him to his treatments and care for him,” Godwin said. “People have been very generous and the Jackson family is so appreciative.”
The next cornhole event set for March 6 at Orville Ray’s is set to include teams of two vying for the cornhole championship. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 per person, $40 per team. Single players will be paired with other single players to create a team.
Guests to the event can purchase crawfish dinners from the restaurant and can make a donation to receive a wristband for alcoholic beverages.
Another silent auction will be held at the March 6 event and those businesses or individuals wishing to donate an item for the silent auction may contact Godwin or the Facebook event page.
This event will also include a noon drawing for the raffle that has been ongoing since January, which includes an AR-15, a hunting rifle and a .45 ACP to be given away.
From 2 to 4 p.m. on March 6, the League of Lions wrestlers from Marshall will have a wrestling match at the event. Cost to the event is free and donations will be accepted.
Godwin said a new raffle will kick off March 6 after winners for the first raffle are drawn.
Those unable to attend the cornhole tournament event may give a donation to help Jake via Venmo, Paypal or Cash App. To donate via Cash App send money to the user name: $spacey2018. To donate via Venmo, send money to the user name: Stacy-Morris-34860 and to donate via Paypal, send money to the user name: stacym1967@icloud.com.
Those wishing for more information, to pre-register or to donate silent auction items may contact Godwin at 903-930-7853 or through the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/449283073119460.