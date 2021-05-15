The Lullaby House and Anointing Grace Ministries are gearing up for a second pamper pop-up drive, slated June 19, at Carver Community Center, located at 2302 Holland Street.
“Our goal is 200 mothers and children,” said Angelita Jackson, who serves as co-director of the ministry and community center with husband, Kenneth Jackson.
The deadline to sign up is June 4. Anointing Grace Ministries and Lullaby House first teamed up in January, hosting their first pamper giveaway for mothers and expecting mothers in Marshall and the surrounding area.
Anointing Grace Ministries is pleased to partner with Lullaby House again for the upcoming drive in June.
“We’re welcoming all parents — moms, dads, grandparents and caretakers — of children three years old or younger to come to our diaper drive,” Anointing Grace Ministries announced on its Facebook page. “This is a free grab-and-go drive where you will receive a care package with the essentials.”
Resources are on a first-come first-serve basis. Those interested are encouraged to sign up in advance for proper sizing. Participants can register by emailing their name, phone number and children’s ages to Georgewashingtoncc@gmail.com.
The registration link, https://forms.gle/JGqJN21Zv3pCoTGk7, can also be found on the Anointing Grace Ministries Facebook page, as well as George Washington Carver Community Center’s.
Since repurposing the former George Washington Carver Elementary School into the area’s first privately owned, fully operational Christian community center a little more than a year ago, the center has been running full speed ahead, fulfilling its mission of serving the community in a myriad of ways, from hosting a summer feeding program to freevirtual online computer coding classes, enrichment activities, COVID-19 testing and more.
The Lullaby House, based in Dallas, is a full-service resource “for all things baby”.