After being canceled just a few weeks ago, the annual Second Saturday Cruise Night Car Show is back on for this weekend in Marshall.
Event organizer Steve Phelps said that the event officially got the green light last Friday, June 5, due to Governor Greg Abbott’s new orders, continuing to open up the state.
Phelps said that the event will kick off around 4 p.m. and run till sun down in downtown Marshall. He said he expects over 100 cars to attend the show, even with the event so last minute.
“We usually have between 75 and 125 cars per show every year,” Phelps said. “It’s for the car people, but it is also for the community. Anyone looking for something to do can come down and look at the cars.”
Phelps said that he expects the show to have a large number of classic cars on display, but that any range of vehicles are welcome to register for the show.
Also during the event Phelps said door prizes will be given away, which were donated from a number of businesses in Marshall.
Items such as free oil changes, gift cards, free meals and even new tires have been donated as prizes in the past.
“We really want the community to come out and enjoy the show,” he said.
Phelps said that during the car show the community is asked to maintain social distancing of six feet, and that masks can be worn but are not required.
The shows are scheduled for the second Saturday of each month through November, according to Phelps, who said that as long as the city keeps the event open it will run.