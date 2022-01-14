The order of candidates for the March 1 primaries can now be found on the Secretary of State’s website, following a ballot drawing recently and certification of candidates.
The ballot draw is required for ballot order in all contested races to ensure fairness for the Primary Election Ballot.
For the Republican Party of Harrison County’s Primary, for the County Clerk contested race, incumbent Liz Whipkey James leads the ballot, followed by challenger Debra Hatfield. The order is the same for the Pct. 4 County Commissioner race with incumbent Jay Ebarb topping first and challenger JR Barrett following.
For the Harrison County Republican Party chair seat, incumbent Lee Lester is first on the ballot, followed by challenger Ed Smith.
For the U.S. Representative District 1 race Nathaniel Moran is listed first, followed by Joe McDaniel, Aditya “AD” Atholi and John Porro.
For the governor race, incumbent Greg Abbott tops the list, then challengers Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Danny Harrison, Paul Belew, Rick Perry, Kandy Kaye Horn and Allen B. West.
For the lieutenant governor race, candidate Aaron Sorrells heads the ballot, followed by incumbent Dan Patrick and other challengers Todd M. Bullis, Daniel Miller, Trayce Bradford and Zach Vance.
For the contested Attorney General race, Eva Guzman, Louie Gohmert, incumbent Ken Paxton comes in third and George P. Bush is listed last.
For the Comptroller of Public Accounts race, incumbent Glenn Hegar is first, followed by challenger Mark V. Goloby.
The order for Commissioner of the General Land Office is Victor Avila, Weston Martinez, Ben Armenta, Dawn Buckingham, Don W. Minton, Rufus Lopez, Jon Spiers and Tim Westley.
For Commissioner of Agriculture, incumbent Sid Miller comes first and then challengers James White and Carey A. Counsil.
In the Railroad Commissioner race, candidate Tom Slocum Jr. tops the ballot, followed by Dawayne Tipton, Marvin “Sarge” Summers, incumbent Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner.
In the contested Supreme Court Justice, Place 9 race, David J. Schenck comes first and then challenger Evan Young.
For the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 5 seat, Scott Walker is first and Clint Morgan comes next.
Democratic party
For the Democratic Party of Harrison County’s Primary, for the Pct. 2 County Commissioner contested race, challenger Robert Earl Johnson III tops the ballot, followed by incumbent Zephaniah Timmins.
For the Harrison County Democratic Party chair seat, incumbent Maxine Golightly is listed first, and challenger Rhys M. Blavier is second.
In the U.S. Representative District 1 race, Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson is first, followed by Stephen Kocen, Victor D. Dunn and Gavin Dass.
For the governor race, the order is Joy Diaz, Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez, Beto O’Rourke, Rich Wakeland and Michael Cooper.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Michelle Beckley comes first, then Carla Brailey and Mike Collier.
For the Attorney General seat, Lee Merritt is first, then Joe Jaworski, Rochelle Mercedes Garza, S. “Tbone” Raynor and Mike Fields.
In the Comptroller of Public Accounts race, Tim Mahoney tops first, followed by Janet T. Dudding and then Angel Luis Vega.
For the Commissioner of the General Land Office race the order is: Jinny Suh, Sandragrace Martinez, Michael Lange, and Jay Kleberg.
In the contested Commissioner of Agriculture race, Ed Ireson tops first and then Susan Hays.