Amanda Edwards, one of five Democratic front-runners vying for the US Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn, stopped in Marshall while on the campaign trail last week, to share her platform on “delivering real results for all Texans.”
The 38-year-old, of Houston, describes herself as a hands-on, results-oriented servant leader who is focused on empowering people to get the results they deserve.
“We call our campaign ‘a people-powered movement,’” said Edwards, an attorney and former Houston city council member.
“They just want people to do the job — deliver on the thing that you talked about and be effective at it,” she said. “I’ve been very effective.”
Her grassroots approach started while a student at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., where she was part of a Community Building and Social Change Fellowship.
“With that work, I really got introduced to what it meant to build and work alongside community to create long-term sustainable change,” said Edwards.
“There’s a difference between when you just impose on a community what you think the answers are, versus engaging them and having them have the buy-in, etcetera, that really will catapult the long-term change that they’re looking for; and it has to be their vision, as well,” she said.
After obtaining her political science degree, she moved to Washington, D.C., working for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. From there, she enrolled in Harvard Law School where she had the opportunity to be a “healthcare and the middle-class” blog writer for then- law professor Elizabeth Warren, who is now a U.S. Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
After law school, Edwards moved to New Orleans where she launched the Project NOW program, teaching youth how to use writing as a tool of empowerment while working as a . She spent her week working as a clerk for New Orleans Federal District Court Judge Ivan Lemelle.
“It was a wonderful experience for me to work with the students and then have the clerkship,” said Edwards.
After the clerkship, she moved back home to Houston and began practicing law as a municipal finance attorney, overseeing financing for various public purpose projects.
She became even more fulfilled, serving on nonprofit boards, including as board chair for Project Row Houses in Houston’s historic Third Ward. Her passion for advocacy continued as she ventured into public service, running for city council, in 2015, where she won the seat, representing 2.3 million constituents.
During her tenure, she said she worked diligently being effective for the community in a way they deserve. It was after the 2018 election where she, and others realized, she had a fighting chance to become the next Senator, representing a traditionally red state.
“So I was in ’18, minding my own business, getting ready to run for re-election (for city council) and that 2018 election cycle happened,” Edwards said, referring to the election in which Democrat Beto O’Rourke ran for the US Senate seat in 2018, narrowly losing to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.
“When that happened, it changed a lot of people’s perspective about a lot of things, including whether or not Texas was ‘flippable.’ And we learned that it is,” said Edwards. “It is ready and ripe, and can go now.
“And so we think that we’ve got a real opportunity on our hands,” she said.
If elected, she’ll make history, becoming the first black woman to hold the Texas seat.
She said while O’Rourke did well, garnering 215,000 votes, his challenge was increasing the vote within the communities of color and voters age 35 and younger.
“He had increased voter registration, but the levels relative to the other groups, like persuadable voters, were not as high,” said Edwards. “And with persuadable voters, those are independents, and people who don’t traditionally vote Democratic, they came out and they voted for him.
“So if you can get a candidate who can get the persuadable voters much like he did, but build upon that, add those people of color, add those 35 year olds and younger, (then) you’ll have enough votes necessary in order to win.”
SEEKING OFFICE
Edwards decided to run for office after being approached by others, who believed in her tenacity and felt she could invoke real change, and felt the current political climate welcomed that opportunity.
“They had seen what happened nationally with some of these changes, and it just seemed like it was time for women to really do well; it was time for women of color to be successful, and they said: ‘Why not you?’”
After researching and exploring the possibility, she, too, felt it was a mission worth diving into.
“I’m very much connected to mission and purpose and all of those things,” said Edwards. “I believe that you can’t necessarily just be in the spaces and places where you’re most comfortable.
“It’s about being in the spaces and places where you’re most needed,” she believes. “So that’s when I said, ok, I have to do this regardless if it’s in or out of my comfort zone.”
The fact that Senator Cornyn has a chance of being unseated, according to poll data, further encouraged her.
“But it has to be the right candidate that runs against him — somebody who can get those persuadable voters,” she said. “My politics will allow for that … someone who can get those communities of color to turn out and vote, and people who can get the 35-year-olds and younger to come out.”
Edwards said she’s the right candidate because she takes action, keeping one of her guiding principles — “be the solution” — in mind. Such was the case when she organized ongoing relief efforts to assist residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey, in 2017.
“Back in 2017, when Hurricane Harvey struck and it was 51 inches of rainfall in the city, lots of devastation, billions of dollars in losses, lives were lost …. It was devastating,” she said.
Touched by the devastation, she went into the homes of lower income senior citizens to survey their needs.
“I would ask them if they were doing a clean out. Then I’d ask more concrete questions like what are you doing to get your furniture out of the house … what about the walls at your house? You can’t let walls that have been soiled by flood water remain in the home; otherwise, they’re going to get mold. And so I was heartbroken by that. And so I said oh, my gosh. When you’re in a disaster like that, there’s not necessarily a team that goes out in front of you to go figure out what’s going on in the communities. You are the team. You are assembling teams.”
Thus, she mobilized hundreds of volunteers to help with cleanup efforts.
“I thought we need people who are going to show up, be present and deliver results,” said Edwards.
“That’s what I bring to the table,” she said.
Edward has been on the campaign trail since July, hitting key areas and listening to the broad spectrum of voices and their issues.
Edwards said one of the things she’s passionate about is making sure all have access to quality, affordable healthcare coverage. It’s an issue she was introduced to as young child, watching her father battle cancer.
“When I was about 10 years old, my dad was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “In that span of time, I heard about the US healthcare system. I said, ‘What if the insurance company says no.’ He said, if they said no, we’ll have to figure something else out.”
She learned then, that quality healthcare is a matter of life or death for so many, and something she plans to fight for.
To learn more about her priorities, visit her website www.amandafortexas.com . Edwards invites anyone who wants to join her campaign to visit her website for more information.
“We can setup volunteer opportunities remotely,” she said.
Edwards said she’s happy to have the endorsements of some of the state’s largest newspapers, including The Dallas Morning News and San Antonio Express News. She’s appeared on CNN, the Breakfast Club and has been featured in Black Enterprise. Other endorsements include IVYPAC, A political action committee to help elect Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members to federal office
“We are gaining momentum,” she said.