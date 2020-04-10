District 1 State Senator Bryan Hughes and Dr. Julie Philley, a Tyler physician, fielded questions from northeast Texas residents this week to help shed some light on the concerning COVID-19 virus.
Senator Hughes organized the hour-long teleconference call, inviting constituents to hear updated information from the area doctor who is treating COVID-19 patients.
“Dr. Philley has an impressive record of accomplishments and service, and she is actively treating COVID-19 patients here in East Texas,” said Hughes.
Philley, a professor of medicine at UT Health Center-Tyler and leader of critical care at UT Health East Texas, answered everything from specific COVID-19 symptoms to what treatment has been explored for recovery.
When asked if health professionals had a hunch on when the pandemic may end, the doctor said her hope and prayer is as soon as humanly possible.
“What I can assure you is there are many of us that are committed — and many researchers — to do whatever it takes to help find the right vaccine that would help in the treatment and prevention of this,” said Philley.
Being a new virus, she said they haven’t found a proven cure yet.
“This particular virus is new to human disease so we do not have a proven cure or treatment for it today,” Dr. Philley said.
Giving insight on how the virus spreads so rapidly, the doctor said research has shown through droplets.
“So if you’re close to someone within six feet and someone coughs on you, breathes heavy around you, and get their secretions on you, the virus can be spread in that way,” she said.
She said researchers currently do not know if people that have had the virus are immune from getting it again.
PATIENTS AND SYMPTOMS
When asked the age range of those who have been mostly impacted, Hughes noted the virus is more susceptible to the elderly and those with underlying health issues. He said fortunately, so far in Texas, only 7 to 8 percent that have tested positive are being hospitalized.
“That’s the lowest percentage that other states are experiencing, so we’re encouraged about that,” said Hughes.
Regarding COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Philley said the novel coronavirus often presents with a fever and cough and sometimes shortness of breath. Some patients have reported additional things such as changes in smell and taste as well as diarrhea.
POSSIBLE TREATMENTS
When asked about the effectiveness of Quinine as it relates to COVID-19, noted that Quinine was the first drug used to treat malaria. Due to that fact, people are now raising the question on whether chloroquine, a synthetic form of quinine, could be used to treat COVID-19.
“We do not have any research studies that show quinine helps with that,” she said.
Regarding the readily available supplies of hydroxychloroquine, an arthritis medicine that also can be used to prevent malaria, Hughes said the state was blessed to receive a million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, of New Jersey, for potential use in treating COVID-19.
“That’s been sent to hospitals all over the state, as needed,” said Hughes.
Explaining the history of the drugs, Dr. Philley reiterated that chloroquine first came out as an antimalarial drug, and was followed by hydroxy.
“Both of these drugs have been studied in the past related to viral infections, but here we are in 2020 with this COVID-19,” she said.
“There’s been a few small studies that patients that took this cleared the virus more quickly than those that did not,” said Philley. “We still don’t know exactly how this works or what the long-term benefit is.”
The doctor said she appreciates the state for acquiring the extra drugs, however.
“This is a drug that may be beneficial,” she said, sharing she has given it to her own patients. “Right now we’re using this drug on a case-by-case basis.”
Regarding vitamins that may help the immune system fight the disease, Dr. Philly said her patients have said taking over-the-counter Vitamin C has made them feel better, as well as Mucinex, which helps thins out mucus.
VOTING DURING PANDEMIC
Answering inquiries on how voters will be protected from COVID-19 during the November election, Hughes noted elections have always pressed on — even through war and other pandemics. He cited the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic.
“We should be through this; but, if we’re not, we’re already putting some things in place if we need to have the election,” said Hughes.
Keeping social distancing in mind, he said they’ve discussed making the early voting period longer to allow more time to vote and also providing more voting machines to allow for more polling places.
“(There’s) many things we could do to spread people out, to make sure we can vote and still practice social distancing,” the Senator said.
STAYING HOPEFUL
When asked about the peaks of the virus as it relates to relaxing some social distancing measures, Dr. Philly said she doesn’t think they’re at the point of returning to what’s deemed a “normal life” yet.
“We’re hoping sooner than later,” she said. “What I can say, today we are able to manage the cases that we have and we can do so with great effectiveness.”
The doctor said she is encouraged that the sun will come out again.
“We’re going to have to live a certain degree of uncertainty of whatever tomorrow holds,” she said. However, “you’re going to see another rainbow.”
In the meantime, Dr. Philly encouraged all to continue frequent hand washing, wearing masks and practicing social and physical distancing.
“Please do not live in a spirit of fear, but of preparedness and sound mind,” she said. “(Know) that there are many people here to take care of us and we are here in this together.”
Hughes concurred.
“With the grace of God, we’ll get through,” he said, sharing Psalm 46:1.
Hughes urged anyone needing information on resources to call his office at 512-463-0101 or to email him at bryan.hughes@senate.texas.gov.