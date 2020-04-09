Marshall ISD will announce an update regarding various activities for the Marshall High School Class of 2020 this morning.
Dr. Jerry Gibson, Superintendent of MISD, and Matt Gregory, MHS Principal, will have a Facebook Live video starting at 10 a.m. to go over some of the plans for the senior class.
At 10:30 a.m., a video will be released announcing the Top 10 student rankings for the Class of 2020. A press release with this information will also be made available at 10:30 on the district’s website, www.marshallisd.com, as well as with the district’s media outlets.
MISD has been closed since March 16 due to the spread of COVID-19. The school district, along with every other pubic school district in Texas, is closed through at least May 4 by executive order of Gov. Greg Abbott.
However, MISD is still making plans to host several key activities for seniors, including graduation, top 10 percent banquet, and other activities, depending on when the district is allowed to reopen and ease social distancing guidelines related to the current COVID-19 shutdown. When the executive order is lifted and schools are allowed to re-open, MISD hopes to announce a new schedule for the necessary senior-related events.