An annual baccalaureate service at Cumberland Presbyterian Church last week helped honor and recognize the 2023 seniors set to graduate this year.
The event is held for attending students, alongside the church congregation including friends, family, and the greater community as they came together for worship and to both celebrate and reflect on the seniors’ graduations.
Speakers at the service featured students and community members, including a welcome by Julia Carlile, a sermonette for those in attendance by preacher Matt Paul and an explanation of prayer for the graduation by the Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven. Several graduating seniors gave lessons for the congregation with verses and gospel lessons.
“We might be in the midst of the most exciting, hectic and nerve wracking weekend of your lives,” said Paul. “And I’m grateful to have the opportunity to share it with you.”
Paul’s sermonette centered on a lesson inspired by the popular Marvel movies, where a main character must learn a simple and significant lesson that not everything is about you. He commented on the students’ lives after graduation and how faith will play a role moving forward to ensure graduates aren’t only living for themselves, but for their family, community and God.
“This next phase of life, what it is tonight, I invite you to experience the fullness of what it means to be new,” said Paul. “Commit yourself to following Him and His path. It most certainly will not be a life that is all about you, but it will be the most purposeful and adventurous life.”
Also included in the Baccalaureate service was the presentation of two Peacemaker scholarships by Steve Thurston and David Luckert. The Marshall Ministerial Alliance offers the awards to two graduating seniors. These scholarships have been given out for the last 19 years, and this year’s were in the amount of $500.
“It’s our pleasure to present such an award, it’s very special to us to give it to two students,” said Thurston and Luckert during the presentation. “It’s the faculty and the school who actually chooses the students who receive this. It is for the Peacemaker scholarship, for being a role model and a peacemaker in the school and in the community.”
The service came to a close with a roll call of faith with Matt Paul and David Luckert, a closing prayer by Emily Patel, a choral benediction from Katie Moran Bart and a recessional postlude from Luanne Neely.