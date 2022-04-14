JEFFERSON — A group of Jefferson High School seniors were recognized Tuesday for being the school’s first students to soon graduate from Panola College with an associate’s degree while simultaneously earning their high school diploma.
The dual credit partnership with Panola College allowed 10 Jefferson High School seniors to celebrate their upcoming college graduation, just a couple of weeks before they will earn their high school diplomas.
“This is a partnership we started with Panola College four years (ago), and this group of seniors started the program their freshman year,” Jefferson ISD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Lynn Phillips said Tuesday. “We had other students who participated and earned dual credit hours to become core complete, but we have the 10 that will be recognized today that earned their associates degrees.”
The 10 Jefferson High School graduating seniors will walk in the Panola College graduation ceremony on May 5 in Carthage and will then walk in their high school graduation on May 27 in Jefferson.
The Jefferson High School seniors set to earn their associate’s degree from Panola College include: Brady Burns, Cadee Humphrey, Curliyah Jefferson, Avery Keller, Marleigh Mears, Caden Rutz, Zoe Scott, Sarah Smith, Hannah Wales and Caden Whatley.
The seniors earned their degrees in pathways including general science, health science, agriculture, business and criminal justice, Phillips said.
“This is our first group of seniors to earn degrees through the program, and we wanted to honor them with a reception and give them a medal from the school board,” she said.
The dual credit partnership with Panola College allows incoming freshmen to enroll and pay half of the costs for the college courses, while the district picks up the tab on the other half of the cost.
Phillips said current eighth graders have already begun testing and are working to meet the criteria so they can begin the dual credit program when they begin ninth grade in the fall.