Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc. announced Tuesday that the Sequor Foundation, a Texas nonprofit corporation, has provided a challenge grant in the amount of $4,000 for the proposed Marshall Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
The shelter has a goal of becoming a low-kill shelter, to be constructed by the City, with participation by Harrison County and donations from interested members of the public.
The grant will be applicable to donations from public, and will match dollar-for-dollar funds contributed by the public at the annual Giving Tuesday event to be held Dec. 3.
“Efforts to encourage joint participation by Harrison County and the City of Marshall appear to be bearing fruit, and with our local governments as well as private contributions from interested members of the public, achieving this goal appears to be within reach,” said Amanda Smith with Friends of Marshall Animals.
Judge Richard Anderson, who serves as General Counsel for the Sequor Foundation, praised the efforts of local volunteers, as well as members of the City Commission, for their role in developing this much-needed facility to replace the aging existing animal shelter.
“The Board of Directors for the Foundation were very pleased to learn of the efforts of our local citizens to develop a low-kill shelter, and wanted to encourage local contributions with this challenge grant,” Anderson said.
For more information contact Smith at 903-926-2003 or at FriendsOfMarshallAnimals@gmail.com.