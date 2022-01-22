A settlement has been reached in a 2019 civil rights lawsuit filed against Harrison County and involving a former transport deputy accused of raping an inmate during transport.
A trial, “Jane Doe” versus Roger “Chilly” Valentine and Harrison County, was set to begin at the federal courthouse this past week with jury selection, but was canceled after a settlement was reached a few days prior between the plaintiff and the county.
A joint notice of resolution of claims was filed Jan. 14, saying that the plaintiff and Harrison County have “mutually resolved this case.” Attorneys for both parties in the case did not respond to phone calls or emails from the News Messenger seeking comment on the resolution.
According to court documents, presiding U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne granted the resolution request, ordering that the parties submit dismissal papers within 30 days from Jan. 14.
And now that the case against Harrison County has been resolved, Judge Payne has ordered the plaintiff’s attorneys to file a notice, no later than Jan. 28, advising the court of her intention regarding further prosecution of the civil action against Valentine.
Valentine’s criminal case in the matter was held in Navarro County where the incident took place. He was charged with improper sexual activity with a person in custody.
After accepting a plea bargain agreement in the case, Valentine made a guilty plea on Sept. 13, 2021, receiving five years probation for the state jail felony and a brief jail term of 50 days in the county jail. Additionally, Valentine was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to Navarro County District Attorney Will Thompson.
Civil Lawsuit
The plaintiff, listed anonymously as “Jane Doe,” filed the civil lawsuit on July 25, 2019, initially against Valentine, Harrison County and the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. Claims against the Sheriff’s Association of Texas were dismissed July 23, 2021.
The plaintiff, a Dallas County resident, is being represented by attorneys Timothy Dortch and Maryssa Simpson of the Potts Law Firm LLP in Dallas. She is also represented by Simpson’s sister, Michelle Simpson Tuegel of the Simpson Tuegel Law Firm in Dallas, well-known for her representation of the former U.S. national team and Olympic gymnasts and college athletes who were sexually abused by former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. The lawsuit against MSU resulted in a $500 million global settlement.
“I represent hundreds of survivors and clergy abuse survivors in the United States,” Tuegel told the News Messenger in a telephone interview when the lawsuit was first filed in 2019. “(With) this client,” she said of the case against the former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy, “this act of violence has really had a terrible impact in her life and has caused her a lot of trauma.”
Tuegel has previously explained before that society tends to think that money is a big motivation in filing such lawsuits, but the first thing survivors who seek her help always tell her is that they don’t want anyone else to experience what could have been preventable.
“This Jane Doe, who doesn’t want to be identified at this point, feels the same way — that this was preventable,” Tuegel said at the time.
Tuegel also said that the case was especially troubling since Valentine was already under investigation for sexual misconduct when he resigned from Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, prior to his employment with Harrison County.
Tuegel said the transport process that was exercised that day — sending only one transport officer — is not in line with the typical procedure of transporting people in custody.
“One difference in this case (compared to Tuegel’s other survivor cases) is I worry that the public might look at this case and have less compassion for her (since she was incarcerated),” Tuegel said previously. “But my response to that is: Part of her sentence was not to be sexually assaulted.
“And even people in custody don’t deserve that sort of treatment,” she said.
Further, policy and procedures are supposed to be in place to prevent such action from happening, Tuegel said. Thus, the plaintiff’s counsel is allowed some action under the Civil Rights Cause of Action to file a complaint in response to the alleged sexual assault, failure to supervise, failure to train and violation of bodily integrity for a person in custody.
The plaintiff demanded a jury trial, seeking $2 million in damages in the case.
If the trial had proceeded, the proposed verdict form had charged the jury to decide whether the plaintiff proved by a preponderance of evidence that former Sheriff Tom McCool adopted or maintained an unconstitutional policy or custom concerning the transport of prisoners by deputies in the sheriff’s office, with objective deliberate indifference to the plaintiff’s constitutional rights, such that the unconstitutional policies or customs were the moving force in causing the sexual assault of the plaintiff.
Incident Details
According to the civil lawsuit filed against Valentine and Harrison County, on March 22, 2019, Valentine, now 56, allegedly assaulted Jane Doe while on duty, transporting her from the Linda Woodman State Jail to the Harrison County Jail in Marshall.
The lawsuit notes that the state jail, located in Coryell County, released Jane Doe into the custody of a lone, male transport officer, identified as Valentine, for the approximately four-and-a-half hour trip. The lawsuit goes on to allege that Valentine didn’t follow proper procedure when handcuffing her for transport.
The lawsuit continues, describing the ride to Harrison County as an uncomfortable one with several sexual comments and advances made by the former deputy. According to the lawsuit, the sexual assault of the victim took place after she asked the deputy if they could stop for a restroom break.
“When Plaintiff asked to use the restroom on the multiple hour drive, Defendant Valentine stopped at a gas station/convenience store in Corsicana that he knew to have no surveillance cameras,” the lawsuit states. “Directly across the street was a larger gas station, which Defendant Valentine initially pulled into, but he then changed course and chose the smaller station that was not as heavily populated and which did not have surveillance.”
The lawsuit alleges that Valentine followed the inmate into the gas station restroom.
“Plaintiff could not object to the officer’s actions, and further assumed he came into the restroom with her in order to remove her shackles so that she could use the restroom without falling,” the lawsuit states. “However, once in the restroom, Defendant Valentine cornered Plaintiff into a stall, and Plaintiff realized Defendant Valentine had opened his pants and exposed himself to her. Defendant Valentine then forced Plaintiff to turn around and proceeded to rape her. Plaintiff was shackled for the duration of the rape.
“Defendant Valentine then removed Plaintiff’s handcuffs, left, washed his hands, and as she exited the restroom, he handcuffed her again and returned her to the vehicle,” the lawsuit indicates.
Jane Doe said she was in continual fear for the remainder of the drive as Valentine continued the journey while proceeding to make sexually abusive and harassing remarks.
Jane Doe immediately reported the allegation to a sergeant after arriving to the county jail about 2 p.m. She was taken to a nurse’s office and then to Christus Mother Frances Hospital to be examined.
The lawsuit further argues that the defendants ignored their own policies and procedures regarding having two officers conduct transports.
“Defendant Valentine, as well as Defendant Harrison County, wholly failed to ensure national standard jail policies were adhered to and failed to provide any safeguards to prevent incidents of sexual assault and harm against inmates,” the lawsuit contends. “Specifically, defendants did not require at least two officers to be present during all transports, especially those of considerable duration and length; did not require at least one female officer to be present during female inmate transfers; nor did Defendants require safeguards such as video cameras within transport vans during single officer transports, mileage checks, or communications with other officers or supervisors, either en route or upon final destination, to ensure officers upheld their duties as prescribed by law.”
“In addition to those reasons stated above, Defendants negligently failed to protect Plaintiff, and other female inmates, from the unwanted assault by Defendant Valentine despite the knowledge of previous sexually inappropriate behavior, and in spite of common national jail standards of requiring at least two officers during any transport of inmates for officer safety,” the lawsuit argues.
As a result of the actions, the plaintiff said she has suffered and continues to suffer pain of mind and body, shock, emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, fright, grief, humiliation and enjoyment of life.
Additionally, she said she has sustained and will continue to sustain loss of earnings and earning capacity; and has required and will continue to require treatment, therapy, counseling, and hospitalization to address the mental anguish and despair which defendants’ conduct caused.
Further, “as a result of Defendant Valentine’s malicious physical abuse, unconscionable and egregious abuse of power, and sexual assault as set forth above, he deprived Plaintiff of her constitutional rights in violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution of the United States,” the lawsuit contends. “The sexual assault against Plaintiff was an unreasonable physical seizure of Plaintiff under the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution. In the alternative, the assault by Defendant Valentine was a violation of Plaintiff’s due process rights protected by the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution by violating her rights to bodily integrity.”
In his response to the allegations, Valentine denied making sexual advances to Jane Doe during the first part of the drive and denied opting to choose a gas station with no surveillance cameras to let her use the restroom.
Valentine asserted his right to remain silent on the accusation that he followed the plaintiff into the gas station’s restroom, cornered her into a stall, exposed himself to her and proceeded to rape her. In a separate response filed Aug. 20, 2019, Harrison County indicated that the former deputy admitted that a sexual act occurred, but claimed it was consensual.
Following the outcry, the criminal investigations division was immediately notified along with the then sheriff and chief deputy. Valentine was immediately suspended from duty while the investigation was being conducted. He subsequently resigned from his duties as a transport deputy.