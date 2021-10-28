The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved an order Tuesday concerning a settlement offer in the matter of Texas’ opioid multi-district litigation, currently pending in the 152nd District Court of Harris County.
“It’s going to be real similar to the tobacco settlement,” Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield explained as he presided as judge pro tem in the absence of County Judge Chad Sims during the commission meeting.
Hatfield said the settlement is recommended by the county’s attorney in the matter, Kurt Truelove. Hatfield said the county expects to get a total of $260,000, which includes $49,000 from Johnson & Johnson and $211,000 from other opioid producers and distributors.
“It’s going to be a total of around $260,000,” said Hatfield.
The county joined in the litigation, back in 2017, against pharmaceutical companies, suing them for their role in the opioid painkiller epidemic that was declared by then-President Donald Trump, at the time, as a “national emergency.”
After hearing a presentation from Boyd Smith, an attorney with Gallagher Law Firm in Houston, the court had unanimously approved to retain the firm and a consortium of three other firms, which included Marshall-based Truelove Law Firm PLLC, to file the opioid lawsuit on the county’s behalf.
The group of law firms represented about 25 percent of the state, at the time, in ongoing efforts to fight this battle.
Smith explained at the time that drug companies and manufacturers that would be listed as defendants in the lawsuit created the problem through deceitful and illegal activity. And because the issue is not only costing lives, but also costing counties, Smith said the firms were visiting with counties regarding what can be done, at no cost to the county, to try to stop the conduct and recoup some money for taxpayers who have suffered significantly as a result of this problem.
“Harrison County obtained information indicating that certain drug companies and their corporate affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, and such other defendants as may be added to the litigation have engaged in fraudulent and/or reckless marketing and/or distribution of opioids that have resulted in addictions and overdoses,” the order, authorizing approval of proposed Janssen Texas statewide opioid settlement agreement, stated.
“These actions, conduct and misconduct have resulted in significant financial costs in the past to the county and will undoubtedly result in significant financial costs in the future,” the order said.
Opioids are a family of drugs that includes prescription painkillers, such as hydrocodone; illegal drugs, such as heroin; and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. The addiction to the drug is an epidemic that has been sweeping the nation from coast to coast.
The county brought claims against Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc. (collectively named the Janssen defendants in suit), and other defendants in the opioid supply chain on behalf of the county.
According to the order, on Oct. 17, the Janssen defendants, through the Office of the Attorney General, and a negotiation group for Texas political subdivisions entered into an agreement entitled Janssen Texas State-Wide Opioid Settlement Agreement and Term Sheet.
“Special counsel and the state of Texas have recommended that the Harrison County Commissioners Court support the adoption and approval of the Janssen Settlement in its entirety,” the order states.