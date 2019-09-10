The folks at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall are transitioning into fall with several events in September beginning this Saturday.
Car Show
Anyone looking for that perfect fall photo can head to Bear Creek Smokehouse on Saturday and take a photo with the fire truck and pumpkins and enter their photo in a contest.
“We will have our fire truck set up with pumpkins so people can come out and take their fall scene photos and enter them in an online contest with the hashtag #BearCreekFireTruck,” Bear Creek Smokehouse spokeswoman Stacy Shoults said on Monday.
Car enthusiasts can also head out to the smokehouse, located at 10857 Texas 154 in Marshall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for the second car show event benefiting the East Texas Performing Arts in Jefferson.
“We did a car show benefit for them a few months ago and it was so successful that they asked if we could do another one,” Shoults said.
The whole Shoults family, which owns the smokehouse, will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to personally sign copies of their cookbook and take photos with guests.
“We will have all of the family there to sign the cookbooks and we can personalize them,” Shoults said. “It’s a great way to get a head start on that Christmas shopping list.”
Spectators the event are free and the smokehouse will serve lunch for purchase. On the menu from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday will be Bear Creek Smokehouse’s famous sliced, smoked brisket, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, drinks and apple cobbler with ice cream.
Pre-registered entrants get one free Smokehouse lunch, Goody Bag and a $5 discount by registering online at https://opnseo.com/car/.
Car registrations can also be made in person on the day of the event. A bounce house will be set up for the children to enjoy and front porch games will be a plenty, Shoults said.
Chili Cook-Off
Next up this month is the Bear Bottom Chili Cook Off and Cornbread Contest set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the event center.
“If you have a chili you think can compete, come on out and enter it into the contest,” Shoults said. “We’re trying to kick off fall, even though it’s still a little hot outside.”
During the event, locally grown pumpkins will be for sale and Bear Creek will have its chili and baked potato lunch for purchase for $10, which includes a corn muffin, cookie and drink.
Judges will be on hand from Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties to award the title of 2019 Bear Bottom Chili or Cornbread Champion.
First place on the chili and cornbread competitions will each win six months worth of Bear Creek Smokehouse bacon Second place in each category will take home a $50 Bear Creek Smokehouse gift card. Contest entries are free.
Pasture Party
Rounding out the month of September at Bear Creek is the Hannah House “Pasture Party” concert benefit featuring band Asleep at the Wheel from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28.
“Hannah House is doing amazing things for women and children and we are so thankful to have an organization like them here in East Texas,” Shoults said.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and guests can purchase concert-only tickets, VIP tickets, or concert and dinner tickets. To purchase a ticket online, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278/.
Dinner will include brisket, sausage, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls and apple cobbler with ice cream and will cost $15 per person.
Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the concert and dinner benefit for Hannah House, Bear Creek Smokehouse will donate 10 percent of all sales from the Bear Creek General Store between 4 and 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 to the Hannah House Ministries.
“We also have several events coming up in October and December, including pumpkin decorating next month and gingerbread cookie making for Christmas,” Shoults said.