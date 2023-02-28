The National Weather Service says there is a possibility of severe weather both Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Most of East Texas around Interstate 20 and areas north are under a "slight" risk (2/5) on Wednesday afternoon into the evening, while areas further south are under a "marginal" risk (1/5). The NWS said the tornado potential on Wednesday is low, but there is also threat of damaging winds up to 60 mph, ping pong sized hail and isolated, minor flooding.
On Thursday, the entire region is under an "enhanced" risk (3/5) of severe weather, with a medium threat of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph, golf ball size hail and a slight risk of flooding, mainly above Interstate 30.
The National Weather Service, in a forecast discussion, said "the threat of some isolated damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes also cannot be ruled out" on Wednesday.
"However, it appears large hail may be the most likely culprit with any severe storms that develop," the NWS said.
Starting Thursday, the NWS said there remains some uncertainty in the exact timing and the evolution of thunderstorm activity on Thursday, however, it does appear that a widespread severe thunderstorm outbreak will be possible across the region.
"Currently our partners at the Storm Prediction Center have painted a large Enhanced Risk area that covers all 48 counties and parishes in our CWA," the NWS said. "Some portion of this area could be upgraded, should confidence continue to increase in the potential for widespread damaging winds and tornado potential... We could see some potential for discrete supercell development across our area during the late afternoon hours as the low-level jet begins to increase.
"A strong cold front will then push into north central Texas by Thursday evening, with an additional threat for thunderstorm activity across the line," the NWS said. "Initially as storms develop, should we see any discrete activity, the main threat will be tornadoes and large hail, turning more into a widespread damaging wind and tornado threat as the frontal boundary pushes through. Remember, now is the time to prepare for severe weather. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days for the latest information.
The NWS said lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night, with drier conditions settling in through Friday and the rest of the weekend.