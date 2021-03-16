There will be a more conditional threat this evening into the overnight hours for more in the way of isolated severe thunderstorms as a warm front returns northward from Deep East Texas into Central Louisiana.
Any severe thunderstorms tonight are not expected to become widespread but if they develop could produce large hail, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and an isolated tornado.
More widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday with the arrival of an upper level storm system. These storms are much more likely to produce large hail, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The tornado threat will really become maximized across Northern and Northeast Louisiana as well as South Central Arkansas with the aid of afternoon heating.
As night falls, it is recommended that residents have a way to receive weather warnings during the overnight hours.