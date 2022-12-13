Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon in Harrison County as a line of storms and at least one confirmed tornado pushed its way through the region.
There were reports of damage, such as downed trees and power lines, around the Elysian Fields area along the Panola County-Harrison County border.
At least one confirmed tornado was spotted moving northeast towards Waskom around 3:54 p.m., the NWS said. A line of storms prompting tornado warnings traveled from the Beckville area over FM 1794 into DeBerry and Harrison County.
The extent of any damage was not immediately known Tuesday evening.
Harrison County Fire Marshal Duana Couch said Tuesday she was headed to the east side of the county around Elysian Fields at Old Town Road and from FM 9 to FM 31 to confirm and assess possible tornado damage.
"Two (structures) got hit pretty hard," Couch said. "We’re talking about roof damage, horse trailer rolled over. There were approximately five to six structures that were affected. Also we have a pipeline damage that the storm messed up. They’re waiting on the company (to fix it).
"No injuries reported. There’s lots of damage from the storm, but it’s nothing that’s not under control," Couch said. "There’s a lot of trees down, but as far as structural damage that’s going to be it. No injuries, thank God."
Couch said the tornado started off of FM 450, came across County Road 1202, and went northeast jumping 450. It jumped across and headed northeast, and then went down Old Town Road and to FM 9.
Looking ahead this week, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook that "light freeze conditions may be possible mainly north of I-20 from Friday morning through Sunday morning." Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s, with lows hovering just above freezing.