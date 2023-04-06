One in five women and one in 71 men have been sexually assaulted at some point in their lives, national statistics show.
To raise awareness of the alarming figures, the Women’s Center of East Texas is teaming up with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center to educate the community on the heinous crime as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).
The Harrison County Commissioners Court also joined in the efforts of spreading awareness by issuing a proclamation recently, recognizing the observation of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the county.
In addition to bringing awareness, the ultimate goal is prevention, representatives from the Women’s Center stated.
“We can stop sexual assault, harassment, and abuse before it happens,” Hollie Bruce, CEO of the Women’s Center of East Texas, said in a press release statement.
“We all have a right to safety in our daily lives — to have our boundaries respected and make choices about what happens to our bodies — at home, school, the workplace and in public places. That sense of well-being and safety can be taken away by knowing that sexual assault, harassment and abuse are common and not always taken seriously,” said Bruce.
The East Texas Women’s Center is dedicated to providing safe haven, crisis intervention, and comprehensive support services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking in its six-county service area, which includes Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk, and Upshur counties.
According to outreach coordinator Megan Johnson, the agency serves approximately 2,500 people per year in the six-county service area. The figures accounts for clients as well as hotline calls.
Reflecting on the ultimate goal of the month, which is prevention, Bruce said the good news is that sexual abuse can be stopped before it happens by addressing the bigger picture in which it occurs.
“We know that one month alone is not enough to solve the serious and pervasive issue of sexual violence, but the attention generated creates an opportunity to energize and expand prevention efforts throughout the year,” said Bruce.
Proclamation
“Sexual Assault Awareness Month calls attention to the fact that sexual harassment, assault, and abuse are widespread and impact every person in this community,” the proclamation, signed by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, states. “We must work together to educate our community about sexual assault prevention, supporting survivors, and speaking out against harmful attitudes and actions.”
“With leadership and dedication, we can be successful in preventing sexual assault in East Texas by increasing education, awareness and community involvement,” the proclamation added.
The proclamation notes that Harrison County strongly supports the efforts of national, state and local partners, and of every citizen to actively engage in public and private efforts to prevent such crime.
“It’s time for all of us to take appropriate action and support one another to create a safer environment for all,” the proclamation states. “Harrison County joins advocates and communities across the nation in playing an active role to end sexual assault.”
Judge Sims thanked Heather Miller, outreach advocate at Women’s Center of East Texas, for the advocacy work that the center does to help victims.
“We really appreciate it,” said Sims.
Addressing the commissioners court, Miller thanked the county and law enforcement officials for their aid.
“We’re just so thankful for the support of Harrison County,” said Miller. “Everyone has just been amazing and very willing to advocate for our survivors.
“The sheriff’s office, Marshall PD, they’ve really, really stepped up,” she added.
Advocacy Efforts
Giving an overview of advocacy efforts, Miller noted that the Women’s Center of East Texas is pleased to be able to re-implement its hospital support component, which was put on pause following the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before COVID, we were able to go to the hospital with all of the victims or the survivors and be there for them,” explained Miller. “And then, of course, during COVID we were not able to. And now we, as advocates, are able to go back into the hospitals and be there for them with the exams, walk them through the process, help them with the protective orders right there at the hospital, and we’re working with all surrounding hospitals in the area. So that’s a huge [plus] for us.”
The Women’s Center of East Texas notes that sexual violence is a widespread problem that includes rape, incest, child sexual assault, ritual abuse, non-stranger rape, statutory rape, marital or partner rape, sexual exploitation, sexual contact, sexual harassment, exposure and voyeurism.
“Sexual violence violates a person’s trust and feelings of safety. It happens to people of all ages, races, genders, sexual orientations, religions, professions, incomes, and ethnicities,” Bruce stated.
When it comes to addressing the bigger picture or root of the crime, advocates at the Women Center of East Texas urge society to not blame the victims, but hold perpetrators accountable as weak policies or lack of accountability for those who have committed sexual assault can lead to an increased risk for perpetration.
“Too often, our society sends the message that sexual assault, harassment and abuse are caused by an individual person’s choices and failings — that of the victim or the perpetrator,” the agency stated in a press release.
“We need to hold individuals who commit abuse accountable, but we can’t stop there when it comes to ending sexual assault altogether,” stated Bruce.
“Our efforts to stop sexual assault before it happens must go beyond changing individuals,” she added. “We must improve expectations for how we interact with one another, strengthen policies to support survivors, and promote safety throughout communities.”
The Women’s Center provided these following prevention tips to help combat the issue:
- Improve skills around asking for consent and respecting the answer, challenge jokes that demean others, and maintain and model healthy relationships.
- Encourage children to respect others’ boundaries and bodies, challenge unfair gender stereotypes, and treat others with respect.
- Improve policies and practices within faith communities, community organizations, workplaces and schools to ensure everyone is treated fairly. Screen staff and volunteers and train them frequently on healthy behavior and boundaries.
- Create and pass legislation that supports survivors and improves equitable resources.
The Women’s Center reminds survivors that they are not alone. An advocate is just a phone call away by calling the Women’s Center of East Texas’ 24/7 hotline at 800-441-5555. For more information, visit the website at www.wc-et.org.