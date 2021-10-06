JEFFERSON — The Halloween witches with hearts of gold have once again taken up their brooms to dance in the streets of downtown Jefferson each weekend this month in an effort to raise money for a local children's charity organization.
The Shady Ladies Dancing Witches of Jefferson will crank up the music and grab their brooms at 6:30 and 7 p.m. each Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October at Made in the Shade's courtyard area in an effort to collect donations for the Shriners' Hospitals for Children - Shreveport.
The women invite guests to throw on the Halloween costume or come as they are and join them at the boutique's courtyard, located at 118 East Henderson Street in Jefferson, and enjoy treats and spooky fun.
Donations are collected on site at each event and proceeds will go to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children - Shreveport. Those who wish to donate to the cause but can't attend one of the dancing events, may make out a check to the hospital and mail it directly to the hospital at 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.
To learn more information about the Shady Ladies Dancing Witches, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/madeintheshadejeffersontexas or call 903-665-8966.