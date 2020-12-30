JEFFERSON — A group of dancing witches from Jefferson did a very “non-witchy” deed recently when they donated a check to a children’s hospital after collecting donations from Halloween performances.
The Shady Lady Dancing Witches of Jefferson recently donated $6,150 to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport for its Child Life Department.
The group of women who dress up each October and perform public dances in downtown Jefferson each Friday and Saturday night throughout the month, have collected donations for the past several years and chosen a charity to receive the collected funds.
The group of witchy women had a goal to collect $5,000 in donations this October to be donated to their chosen charity of the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport.
Founding witch Angie Hudson announced on the Shady Lady Witches Bewitched Facebook page that the group exceeded their $5,000 goal this year and were able to donate $6,150 to the hospital.
“We wanted to send out a big thank you to all who came to watch our performances this October and donated,” Hudson wrote. “We exceeded our goal of $5,000 and raised $6,100 for the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Hudson also announced the women will hop on their brooms and return for another performance at Jefferson’s upcoming Steampunk Mardi Gras 2021 which is set for Feb. 5-7 in downtown Jefferson.
The women will again be collecting donations for the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport.
To keep up with the Shady Lady Witches, follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/madeintheshadejeffersontexas