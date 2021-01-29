A new boutique sprouting fashionable clothes for young women opened its doors last weekend in Marshall.
She Is Boutique, owned by James Rud, officially opened up on Saturday last week, at 1006 North East End Blvd. in Marshall, with plans to host a bigger grand opening event at a later date.
“This is a store for women who want to be relevant,” Rud said. “When a woman shops here, I want her to be everything she wants to be.”
Rud said that the idea to open a boutique for young women in Marshall came to him just two months ago, and he has been working ever since to put those plans into action.
“I saw an opportunity here, to offer Marshall something that I don’t believe they have right now,” Rud said.
Rud spent his childhood summers in Marshall, visiting with his grandmother who lived here. He currently resides in both Marshall and Dallas, which he said sparked the idea for the boutique just a few months ago.
“I know that a lot of people travel to Dallas and Shreveport from this area to go and do some higher end shopping, and I wanted to bring that opportunity closer to them,” he said.
The new boutique features seasonal, fashionable items aimed towards young women in Marshall.
Rud said that currently, the boutique is focused on winter fashion, with a wide array of unique and fashionable jackets, sweaters, pants and other cold weather gear.
“I want the store to focus on what’s in season, so when you come back in here Spring its going to look completely different,” Rud said.
Along with pieces to add to your growing wardrobe, the boutique also offers a range of on trend accessories that, according to Rud, can’t be found anywhere else in Marshall.
“We have a lot of great shopping here, but a lot of it isn’t for younger women, and that’s what I wanted to offer.”
Rud added that the new location is also looking to hire two more employees to help with the store.
For more information on what the store has to offer, visit the boutiques Facebook page @She_is_boutique.