The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office does not anticipate charges to be filed in a hunting accident that took the life of 11-year-old Hallsville sixth-grader Daisy Grace Lynn George on Saturday.
“We do believe that at this time, we’ve determined (through) the investigation, that it is an accident,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher announced during a press conference, held Monday at the sheriff’s office. “Obviously, it’s early in the investigation and we are going to do a thorough investigation along with TPWD.”
“We will be working this in conjunction with Texas Parks and Wildlife due to this “occurring out at a hunting lease and being, quite frankly, a hunting accident,” he said.
Fletcher said the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office will be involved if anything changes.
“Travis George, her father, I do not foresee, unless something changes, whether or not an arrest will be made,” said Fletcher. “We will work the case completely and thoroughly. We will review the case with the district attorney’s office and make a decision, at that time, if there is a need at all for that.”
The sheriff’s office announced Sunday that their agency, along with TPWD, was investigating a fatal incident in which 11-year-old Daisy was shot by her father on a hunting outing in Hallsville. Emergency officials were alerted of the incident around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Following a thorough investigation of the matter, officials determined the shooting was a tragic accident.
Describing it as “a parent’s worst nightmare,” Fletcher explained that the father and daughter duo had just made it back to their vehicle, following about two hours of hunting, when the father, Travis George, went to clear the rifle’s hammer, accidentally discharging the firearm.
“My understanding is they had actually made it back to the vehicle at the time the accident occurred. They were not still in the woods or in a deer blind or anything like that,” the sheriff said Monday. “They had spent two cartridges while in the stand. He remembered loading four into the rifle, he (ejected) two in the vehicle, was going to clear the hammer on the gun, and when he did, it went off.”
“From what I understand, the rifle was laying on a seat and she was just about to get in the truck or just got in the truck when he tried to drop the hammer on it, a 30-30 rifle, the lever actually on the hammer, and that’s when the incident occurred,” the sheriff added. “He thought he had cleared all the rounds out, between the two he spent and the two he took out. But unfortunately that wasn’t the case.”
Fletcher said the father attempted to call 911 emergency dispatchers several times, but his calls kept dropping in the rural area.
“Dispatch had a hard time keeping communication with the person. He kept losing his signal,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “The phone kept disconnecting. We had quite the trial of finding where he was. It was a cross between Cal Young Road and Young Road. They actually used a siren, their sound device, to help him guide us to him.”
He noted it took about eight minutes to find the father and daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road, which is northeast of Hallsville.
Once HCSO deputies and EMS units arrived on the scene, they located the 11-year-old wounded with life-threatening injuries.
EMS care flight was requested to transport the 11-year-old to the hospital, however, all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather, authorities said. The child was transported by EMS and escorted by HCSO, Hallsville PD and the Texas Department of Public Safety to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
“Once we determined we could not get a chopper, the 11-year-old was transported by EMS,” said Fletcher. “HCSO, Hallsville PD, state troopers, Longview PD and Gregg County blocked intersections so that the ambulance would not have to stop to try to assist her to get there a little faster.
“She was in a pretty bad condition at that time,” Fletcher described. “And once at the hospital, was later pronounced deceased.”
Go FundMe Funeral Fundraiser
An online GoFund Me fundraiser has been organized by Deborah George to help raise money to pay for Daisy’s funeral expenses.
The fundraiser had surpassed its goal of $10,000 within 24 hours, raising a total of $10,580 through the benevolence of 167 donors.
Describing Daisy as an angel whose time was cut very short, Deborah George shared sweet memories of the 11-year-old girl.
“Through a hunting accident we lost a very special little girl,” said Deborah. “She was always a joker trying to lift everyone’s spirits. She loved to draw her heart out.”
She said Daisy also loved the outdoors and was always down for an adventure — big or small.
“Please help us lay this little girl down to rest,” the fundraising page requested. “Thank you so much for any help.”
Hallsville ISD Mourns
Daisy was not only special to her family, but she also left an indelible mark at Hallsville Junior High School, where she was a student. The school showed their love for Daisy on Monday by encouraging everyone to wear her favorite color, purple.
Hallsville ISD sent a letter to the school community, noting that counselors would be on hand at the school for anyone who needed services due to the sad tragedy.
Counselors from Hallsville ISD will be available at the school for several days to talk with students who are experiencing stress,” HISD officials said.
“On behalf of Hallsville ISD, we have extended our sincere condolences to the family on this sad occasion,” HISD officials said, adding the district will continue to take measures to support the school’s staff, students and their families, at this time.
Reflections
Sheriff Fletcher also expressed his condolences to Daisy's family.
“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,” Sheriff Fletcher stated.
During Monday’s press conference, Fletcher shared how emotional the case has also been to emergency responders.
“You know a scene of this magnitude and a child this young is very trying to work without emotion,” the sheriff said. “It’s almost impossible. I hate to see a young person lose their life this way.”
Reflecting on the tragedy, Sheriff Fletcher took the moment to caution the public about hunting safety and gun safety.
“I hope that this incident will bring light to many, many other families and kids and hunters and things like that to be aware of their muzzle and their muzzle safety and their awareness of guns, if they’re loaded,” he said.
“Any time a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for everybody involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends, during this time and the days to come,” he said.
The sheriff encouraged all attending Tuesday’s Christmas parade in Hallsville to sport the color purple in memory of Daisy.
“Her favorite color was purple, so if you’re going to attend it, wear purple if you would,” he said.