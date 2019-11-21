The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received bountiful blessings this year, totaling $45,604 worth of donations, given to enhance safety as well as support the office’s K-9 program.
“Our citizens are very generous,” County Auditor Becky Haynes reported recently, giving a report to the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
Of the approximately $45,604 in donations, a total of $1,000 was given to the department for bulletproof vests and $500 for tactical ballistic helmets.
About $33,500 came from local businesses, civic organizations and private citizens to aid in the purchase of K-9s and related equipment. Dogs cost up to $10,000.
Additionally, $5,000 was gifted by East Texas Baptist University for life-saving tourniquets, which are devices that apply pressure to a limb to limit the flow of blood. ETBU President Dr. Blair Blackburn was inspired to donate the funds after learning how the life-saving tool assisted Marshall Police Department Officer Zachary Lastra, who was severely injured while responding to a welfare check in the 2900 block of East Travis Street on May 13.
“Certainly we do offer a heartfelt thank you to our community for supporting our sheriff’s department,” County Judge Chad Sims said of the overall donations.