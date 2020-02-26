The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted longtime dispatcher Renee Nelson as the newest transport deputy.
“Renee has been a valued employee of 23 years with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office,” said HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon “BJ” Fletcher.
“We’ve taken Renee Nelson out of our communication supervisor, moved her over to a warrant transport officer, which would be pretty good to have a female in that warrant transfer situation,” Lt. Jay Webb noted, giving a recent report to the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
Fletcher said Nelson had expressed an interest in wanting to take on such role, thus, when he asked her if she was interested, she accepted the challenge.
“She holds a master telecommunication license and a master peace officer license,” he said. “She was very good at what she did. Now this gives her an opportunity to do something else.”
He’s happy to support employees’ ambitions.
“You don’t hold them back from moving up,” he said.
“She will do a great service in her new role for Harrison County and we are grateful to have her,” said Fletcher.
Sandy Weaver was promoted to replace Nelson as the new dispatch supervisor. Fletcher said Weaver boasts 25 years of experience between her career with the city and now county.
“It’s good for both worlds,” he said of the recent promotions.
Webb echoed his sentiments.
“That’s working great so far,” Webb reported to the commissioners court.
“She’s got a lot of progressive ideas that we can bring in and put them in there,” he said of Weaver.
“Renee did a fabulous job, and that’s the reason we promoted her,” he added of Nelson. “She does everything right.”