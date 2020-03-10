The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was recently given the green light to apply for an investigative equipment upgrade grant from East Texas Council of Governments.
The requested amount is for $36,761. The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved the ratification of the submission of the application at the court’s last meeting.
“This is that JAG (justice assistance) grant that we were able to apply for two patrol vehicles last year,” Sheriff Tom McCool shared.
He noted that Deputy Dwight Mays became aware that the grant could also be used for equipment purposes.
“With the acquisition of those two vehicles last year and the lease program that the court has entered into (with Enterprise) for county vehicles, it’s not necessary for us to try to get additional vehicles through them; so when he became aware that we could use it for equipment, we went through all divisions and departments: CID (Criminal Investigative Division), transport, civil, jail — everything — and we made somewhat of a wish list of equipment that would benefit us,” McCool said.
The wish list included everything from staplers to investigative aids and tools, he noted.
“We’re very optimistic that that would get approved,” the sheriff said.
According to the grant application, the sheriff’s department is seeking dash cams for law enforcement vehicles, Nikon camera kits, infrared camera kits, a light guide illuminator, thermal monoculars, a ductless fingerprint fume hood and filter, GPS units, a calculator and staples.
In other business, the court also approved action regarding the Harrison County Repeater Infrastructure project, which is also made possible through a grant from ETCOG.
“This is something that Dwight Mays has worked on for quite some time,” Sheriff McCool noted. “It’s just done this county, my office a tremendous job in accessing resources through ETCOG. He’s just done a magnificent job.
“This particular grant was approved by ETCOG, all the parts and equipment needed to upgrade our radio system,” he added.
The sheriff said he believes the upgrades will furnish the integrated maps needed for the coverage areas as it relates to allowing dispatchers to quickly identify who the proper responding agency should be for a particular area.
“It’s very needed and will serve our office and all law enforcement,” McCool said.
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, who serves on ETCOG’s board, thanked Deputy Mays for his efforts in securing grants that enhances the department.
Mays thanked all officials involved in assisting with the application.
“Both of these grants, I wouldn’t even be aware of if it had not been for the commissioners court. Y’all brought those to my attention,” he said.
He acknowledged County Auditor Becky Haynes; county judge administrative assistant Charlene Graff; and County Judge Chad Sims for their involvement in the application.
“There were people in our department that had to pull a lot of information to give us the justification to even apply for the grant,” Mays added. “I certainly appreciate all of their help.”
Judge Sims said he appreciated Mays’ leadership in pursuit of the grants, as well.
“The dollar amount of the grants you’ve gathered within the last year is very significant,” said Sims. “We’re grateful for that. It’s a great benefit to the county.”
“We appreciate all the people that are involved,” added Pct. 3 Commissioner Jay Ebarb. “It’s not just one department that benefits; the whole county benefits.”