The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will be taking some precautionary measures to protect deputies and the public due to the threat of COVID-19.
“We want you to know that our office will be operating a little different during this time to limit our deputies' exposure to you or you to them,” Chief Deputy Brandon “BJ” Fletcher announced Thursday.
Fletcher said the sheriff’s office will still work ‘round-the-clock, 24/7, to protect and serve Harrison County, but deputies will be taking some non-emergency calls by phone.
“Also if a deputy responds to your home for a call of service you will be asked to step outside the residence to meet with the deputy and maintain the six-foot safety barrier,” Fletcher wants residents to know.
In emergency situations, the chief deputy said the sheriff’s office will still do whatever necessary to keep residents safe.
“We here, at HCSO, want to do our part to help keep you and your loved ones safe from any unnecessary exposure,” said Fletcher. “We ask that you please take this pandemic seriously. We have been fortunate up to this point limiting confirmed cases in Harrison County.”
Fletcher asked for continued prayers for all first responders, hospital staff, and anyone on the front lines combating or infected by this virus.
Fletcher noted the world is seeing a pandemic that has never been encountered in this lifetime. Thus, the sheriff’s office asks all to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations to fighting the virus.
“This is an unknown to all of us,” said Fletcher. “What we can ask of our citizens in Harrison County is please do your best to move around and contact other persons as little as possible.
“Use the recommended hygiene such as no touching and keeping your hands washed to keep each other safe,” he added. “We ask that we come together to help combat this pandemic.”