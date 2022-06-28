An extensive manhunt began early Monday in Hallsville after a man walked up behind a woman at her home, put a shotgun to her back and tried to pull her into a barn area on the property, the Harrison County sheriff said Tuesday morning.
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher reported during a press conference Tuesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Raul Cleto Torres, has been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A suspect arrested in connection in what was originally reported as an armed robbery near Hallsville
Fletcher said Torres was an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been living homeless on the streets of Longview. Due to his illegal status, Homeland Security will be filing additional charges in the case, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said 911 dispatchers initially received an alert around 7:22 a.m. Monday concerning a possible armed robbery.
“When the call originally came in, we were under the impression of the first part that we heard that he was attempting to rob the complainant, the victim,” he said. “It was later determined that that was not his intentions and as the investigation goes on, and we can, we will reveal more of that at a later time.”
For now, Fletcher said a woman who lives along U.S. 80 east of Hallsville said while she walked in her driveway, someone walked up behind her with a shotgun, placed it to her back and “started speaking in Spanish to her,” Fletcher said.
“The subject then grabbed a hold to her clothing, tried to pull her into a barn area that was located on the property,” he said. “She instinctively fought back. She didn’t allow the subject to pull her into the barn. When she freed herself of his grasp, she fled into the house for safety and called 911.”
Fletcher said both Harrison County and Hallsville Police Department units responded to the scene.
“Once at the location, we were told that the subject was possibly hiding in the barn area and was armed,” the sheriff said. “We set a perimeter up around the barn area and the property area. We had a drone on sight that we were flying to ensure that if he was outside of the barn area we would know that before we got up there. While this was being set up at this residence, the subject was actually spotted by a Union Pacific employee, running down the tracks behind the post office in Hallsville. “
Torres' Capture
The sheriff said the railroad tracks are behind the property and Torres apparently jumped on the railroad tracks and began heading back into town. As units responded to the area where he was spotted, they noticed Torres still had a shotgun in tow.
Fletcher said Hallsville Police Chief Wesley Freeman spotted the suspect on the railroad tracks just as he was fleeing from the tracks into the woods. The perimeter was moved based on sightings of the suspect. Fletcher said the suspect was spotted many times during a search that involved “hours and hours in the woods” and large pastures with creek bottoms.
“As the perimeter tightened, the subject pushed himself back towards Highway 80," Fletcher said. "He was later seen crossing the tracks from the deputies that were stationed down the tracks, watching the tracks. Several hundred yards down from a deputy, he crossed. He tried to get out to (Highway) 80, couldn’t tell if he went across Highway 80 to the north side or not.”
Torres was ultimately captured with the assistance of the sheriff’s office’s two K9 officers. When one alerted on Torres, an officer told the suspect to show his hands. Where he was found was in “extremely thick” brush, Fletcher said, and the subject began pointing the shotgun at the sergeant.
“They had a very brief standoff,” Fletcher said. “The subject dropped the shotgun, and he was taken into custody.”
Torres was captured and taken into custody at 11:58 a.m. Sheriff Fletcher thanked all involved for assisting with his capture.
“We had many, many people involved in this and wanted to recognize them, but one of the biggest was Union Pacific,” he said. “Union Pacific understood the severity of the ordeal we were dealing with. They stopped their trains so we didn’t have to worry about the tracks as much and helped with our efforts in keeping that perimeter and that vision to assure that he wouldn’t try to get on a train as it was coming through.
Fletcher said DPS responded to the scene, along with one Longview Police Department officer, who lived in Hallsville and found out what was going on.
“These guys along with the other departments worked tirelessly. We were in no position to walk away until he was caught. He was an extreme threat and safety to the public,” Fletcher said. “I do believe he was desperate enough personally that somebody else was going to get hurt.”
The sheriff also applauded the victim for her actions under the circumstances.
“The complainant in this case refused to be a statistic. She refused to give in and she had the will to fight. In doing so, that probably saved her life,” the sheriff said. “She fled into the house and locked the door and immediately called authorities, which is exactly if the case or the scenario allows you to, is what we want.
“It gave us our chance to locate the subject,” he said.
The sheriff was happy no injuries were reported and that the victim escaped unharmed.
During the investigation, officials discovered that the shotgun Torres used in the incident had been stolen during a burglary earlier that morning in Longview.
“The investigation from this point is obviously ongoing,” said Fletcher. “We are still working on it, and further information, as can be released, we’ll release at a later date.”