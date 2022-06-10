Game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department along with Longview Fire Dive Team assisted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in the recovery of a vehicle, found submerged at Caddo Lake.
“On Wednesday, June 8th, HCSO Dispatch received a call regarding a possible vehicle fully submerged at the Caddo State Park boat ramp,” HCSO officials announced. “The caller indicated the vehicle had been in the water for an extended period but wanted to notify authorities of what he had possibly located.”
HCSO officials alerted game wardens about the discovery.
“The information was forwarded to Texas Game Wardens for further investigation as they are typically primary in drowning or water recoveries,” HCSO officials explained.
The game wardens continued the investigation Thursday, completing a sonar scan of the general area, which confirmed that a vehicle was indeed submerged in the water. TPWD then called on the assistance of dive teams to examine whether the vehicle was occupied. Fortunately, no one was inside.
“Due to the water clarity and sonar capabilities, it was unknown if the submerged vehicle was occupied or simply a stolen vehicle, an insurance claim, etcetera,” sheriff’s officials explained. “TPWD then began contacting resources to complete a vehicle recovery that would include dive teams.
“The plan of action would be if the vehicle were occupied and believed to be that of homicide, TPWD would jointly work the investigation with HCSO, but if not, TPWD would maintain the investigation,” sheriff’s officials continued.
Officials said, on Friday, the TPWD dive team, Longview Fire Department dive team and HCSO criminal investigation division completed the recovery of the unoccupied vehicle by removing it from the water. TPWD has now taken over the investigation since it was confirmed that the vehicle was not occupied.
“We have to assume the worse until factual information is proven otherwise, just as we did today,” said HCSO Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher. “I’m thankful this investigation didn’t involve loss of life.
“This case showed great teamwork between multiple agencies, which we are fortunate to have in our region,” said Sheriff Fletcher.