JEFFERSON — T-shirts that are now on sale throughout Nov. 20 in Jefferson will benefit the Anderson family of Jefferson, who lost their youngest son during an October car crash in their hometown.
Friends, loved ones and community members will now be able to buy a blue T-shirt with a white heart surrounding the name “Reed” in honor of Jefferson Elementary School student Reed Anderson, whose favorite color was blue, following his death during a car crash with his mom and brothers in late October.
Anderson was on the way to a football game with his mom Kim Anderson and older brothers Joseph and Nick Anderson when their car was struck by another driver on Highway 49 in Jefferson.
Anderson and his brothers were transferred to LSU Medical in Shreveport, where he later died and his brothers were released. Anderson’s parents Kim and father Raymond Anderson then made the incredible decision to donate their young son’s organs to others in life or death need.
Anderson saved at least four others with his donated organs and now the community wants to honor his memory with commemorative T-shirts bearing his name and favorite color.
Anderson family friend Heather Branyan set up the T-shirt sales and also set up a Go Fund Me donation site benefiting them during this tragedy. The Go Fund Me, with an increased goal of $10,000, is close to meeting its goal, at almost over $7,000 by Tuesday. Find the donation site here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/63t2h6-the-anderson-family
“The outpouring of support, love, prayers, donations, meals and kind words from our community has been nothing short of astounding,” Kim Anderson said on Tuesday. “We are so very blessed to be surrounded by so many thoughtful, kind and generous people. Nothing can ever fill the void left by Reed’s absence, but not having to worry about things like how we are going to cover this or that expense, or what I’m going to prepare for dinner helps more than they can imagine. We are truly grateful to everyone who has reached out to us in any way. It just goes to show what an amazing little person Reed was. He touched so many lives in his eight years here. Knowing this, hearing this, seeing this...it feels good, even when most everything else hurts.”
To purchase a T-shirt in Reed’s honor, visit {a id=”LPlnk836170” href=”https://paypal.me/pools/c/8jGHV9L9Xj” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-auth=”NotApplicable”}https://paypal.me/pools/c/8jGHV9L9Xj{/a} or by picking up the shirt from Texas Tee in Jefferson, located at 605 East Broadway Street in Jefferson.
T-shirts are $20 each and proceeds from the shirts will go to the Anderson family. Orders must be received by Nov. 20. T-shirts size 2X and above must add $1 per extra size and if having the shirt shipped, add $6 for shipping.