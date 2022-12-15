Santa Claus has nothing on our local police force, with dozens of officers volunteering from Marshall and Harrison County again this year for the annual Shop with a Cop program.
The program was begun by 92.3 The Depot radio station, which co-owner Chip Arledge said was something the company has seen done in other markets and wanted to bring to Marshall.
“If we take care of our community, the community will take care of us,” Arledge said.
The event was held over the past weekend, with almost 60 local children from Marshall ISD elementary schools participating in the second year of the program.
Students are selected with assistance from the district, according to Arledge, with all of them being recommended by a counselor.
Students met Saturday with members of the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s office in downtown Marshall for a breakfast donated by Pazzeria by Pietro’s.
After enjoying a meal, all of the children got to participate in a police escorted caravan to the Marshall Walmart, where each child received $100 to shop with at the store.
Escorted by officers, the children were then able to take their time purchasing holiday presents for their families, all with assistance from local law enforcement.
After the shopping was completed, children and officers reconvened at Crockett Elementary School, where members of the Marshall High School JROTC and other volunteers wrapped the presents for students to take home.
Pazzeria by Pietro’s also provided lunch for the children during the gift wrapping, completing the event.
“We are so grateful for the support for the local police, the school district, and everyone who volunteered and donated to support this event,” Arledge said.
Plans to continue the new holiday tradition next year have already been set.