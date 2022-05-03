Two men were indicted last week for unrelated shoplifting cases – one from an incident at Walmart and another for a theft at Tractor Supply.
The Harrison County grand jury indicted Johnny Ray Smith, 51, of Shreveport, La., for theft of property less than $2,500, stemming from a shoplifting incident at Walmart.
According to the indictment, on Feb. 13, Smith allegedly stole clothing, body wash and miscellaneous items valued at 100 or more but less than $750 from the Walmart in Marshall.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, Smith allegedly walked past all points of sale with the stolen merchandise, which was valued to be at a total of $675.39. For further investigation, officers were provided video footage of the reported theft. The indictment notes that Smith already had a previous theft conviction.
In an unrelated theft incident, the grand jury indicted James Udell Coleman, 47, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, stemming from a shoplifting incident at Tractor Supply.
According to the indictment, on Feb. 25, Coleman allegedly stole boots valued at $100 or more but less than $750 from Tractor Supply. The probable cause for arrest report notes that the brand of boots was Ariat.
Others indicted for the April term were:
- William Lawrence Rice, 76, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Simone Nichole Keener, 30, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Leland Chance McDaniel, 32, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Loy Eugene Allen, 54, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dennis Dwayne Fowler, 40, of Bracketville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Coby Layne Pace, 36, of Kilgore, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tracy Renee Chawayipira, 40, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
- Joseph Michael Baldwin, 46, of Pittsburg, possession of a controlled substance;
- Cinnamon Sue Fugita, 46, of Tatum, possession of a controlled substance;
- Cameron Allen Shaver, 30, of Diana, possession of a controlled substance;
- Reva Denice Stephens, 52, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Davis Demetric Pierce, 43, of Dallas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Autumn Gipson, 37, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brandon Romaro Taylor, 45, of Lancaster, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance;
- Bryan Ellis Anderson, 45, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance;
- Daniel Wayne Smith, 38, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Christopher Trent Calico, 35, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Jasmine Mae Cooper, 21, of Marshall, abandonment/endangerment of child by criminal negligence;
- Shane Alwyn Espinoza, 34, of Tyler, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Milton Leon Hamilton, 49, of Henderson, tampering with oil/gas rigs without written authority;
- Rhonda Joyce Blalock-Green, 46, of Marshall, theft of material;
- James Earl Traylor Jr., 71, of Marshall, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Kheyne D’Keith Jackson, 18, of Marshall, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Michelle Annette Holmes, 52, of Longview, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Deedrick Shamon Pegues, 38, of Longview, two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information;
- Kyle Clifford Wiley, 28, of Waskom, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Jualian Martell Ward, 38, of Denton, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Jarmarcus Maurice Williams, 34, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon