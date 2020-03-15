JEFFERSON — “Kiss me I’m Irish!”
Luck and shamrocks were in the air Saturday during downtown Jefferson’s annual “Shamrocks and Shenanigans,” St. Patrick’s Day themed shopping event.
More than 20 local businesses participated in Saturday’s event, which is held to draw visitors to historic downtown Jefferson.
“It’s actually been pretty steady,” Made in the Shade employee Cami Tolleson said Saturday. “We still have some shamrocks hidden in the store that customers haven’t found yet.”
Shoppers were encouraged to channel the Irish as best as they can by wearing green or even dressing up like a leprechaun while they search for treasures at the downtown stores.
While shopping, customers were able to sample a complimentary Irish drink and while keeping their eyes peeled for hidden shamrocks around the bayou city to secure special discounts and prizes at local stores.
In addition to hidden shamrocks worth special discounts, each participating business had their own in store sales.