Shoppers flooded downtown Marshall on Saturday to take advantage of last minute shopping deals at Wonderland of Lights’ third annual Outdoor Christmas Market.
Main street manager Rachel Skowronek said the market serves as a way to draw visitors downtown to shop local.
“This is the only time during wonderland that we allow vendors outside of our brick and mortar stores within downtown, though the businesses and pop ups work wonderfully together,” she said. “In fact, many vendors inside the Weisman, The General Store, and Blissmoor Valley Ranch bring extra merchandise not currently in store out and into a space for the market.”
Harrison County Farmers Market vendors also joined in the fun on Saturday with booths set up throughout the several dozens of local vendors.
From food baskets to Christmas outfits to home decor, the Outdoor Christmas Market had shoppers covered on Saturday.
Next up at Wonderland of Lights, film fans can catch “A Christmas Story,” during the Movie Matinee at 3:30 p.m. today at Memorial City Hall. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4.50 for children under 12 years old.
Wonderland of Sites will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 in downtown Marshall, offering guests a chance to view some of Marshall’s historic and noted locations.
The following day, at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, “The Grinch,” Movie Matinee will be featured at Memorial City Hall with tickets $6 for adults and $4.50 for children under 12 years old.
WOL will host its annual StoryFest event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 28 in downtown Marshall.
For more information about WOL and a full schedule of events, visit their website at http://www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights