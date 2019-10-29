East Texas shoppers on Saturday got a chance to shop some fall crafts and fashion deals while getting a sneak preview of Christmas gifts coming around the corner.
Junkin Across Texas, a Henderson based group, hosted its Fall Y’all event on Saturday at Marshall Convention Center, with more than 30 vendors on hand to show shoppers what’s hot this fall and holiday season.
Liz Thrasher with Junkin Across Texas said the group hosts shopping events seasonally throughout the year, including in the spring, fall and winter.
“Our next event will be a Christmas shopping event in Longview from 9 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Longview Fair Grounds,” Thrasher said. “We will have another one in the spring and then we’re planning to have one October, November and December next year.”
Vendors interested in being part of a Junkin Across Texas shopping event can fill out a short questionnaire on the group’s Facebook vendor page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1927109220838885/
To follow Junkin Across Texas to keep up with their future shopping events, visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/junkinacrosstexas/