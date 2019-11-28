Marshall Economic Development Corporation is pleased to announce the Gateway Park Completion Ceremony and cordially invites the public to attend the ribbon cutting event held on the grounds next week.
Gateway Park was designed for industry distribution and manufacturing prospects requiring large building footprints and quick access to interstate.
The ceremony will be led by Marshall EDC Executive Director Donna Maisel, CEcD. Representatives from the EDC Board of Directors, city of Marshall, Harrison County, and State of Texas, as well as participating contractors and engineers, are expected to be in attendance.
EDC staff will be available for comment. Aerial video and images of the park will be provided via a published web link or by contacting Rush Harris at the email above on the day of the event.
The event will be Tuesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Gateway Park in Marshall.