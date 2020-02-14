All of the florists in Marshall agree on two things, Valentine’s Day is the biggest sales time of the year and everyone loves red roses.
However, a variety of flower arraignments, chocolates, balloons, bears and more are available at the four floral shops in Marshall.
Marshall Floral and Gift: Owners and sisters Sherry Gelstrap and Cindy Cain have been running Marshall Floral and Gift since 2004.
The shop itself has been in operation since 1951 at the same location at 1507 S Washington St. in Marshall.
For Valentine’s Day Cain said that the shop has a variety of flowers available, but most popular this year has been the mixed arraignments.
“We have a Valentine’s Day special on mixed arraignments we have run thorough out the week so that could be why we are selling a lot of those,” she said.
However, Cain said that in recent years she has found that people are not always looking for the same dozen roses, but that a lot of people want something new or different.
The stores hours on Valentine’s Day are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rainbow Floral: According to Jan Cook with Rainbow Floral the store has been a staple in the town for a number of years.
The store is owned by Janice Wells and operates at 314 E Travis St. in Marshall.
Cook said that the knowledgeable staff offers a personalized experience to every community member who steps in the door.
She said that the store has expert designers arraigning their flowers and offer a wide range of options throughout the year.
Cook said the store offers roses, bears that smell like chocolate, candy and many other gift ideas for someone you care about this Valentine’s Day.
The store also offers flower delivery, and will only be delivering to locations within Marshall during Valentine’s Day.
Store’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Flowers by Willie: Willie Sneed has been the owner and operator of Flowers by Willie located at 705 W. Houston St. in Marshall for 32 years.
Sneed said that dozens of red roses and cut flowers are usually the classic go to for the Valentine’s Day season in her shop.
She said that over the years she has come to have a consistent customer base from loyal community members, but she also sees a lot of new faces every year.
“I have had people who have come to my shop the whole time I have been open,” Sneed said. “We have had 32 years of good business.”
The shop will be open on Valentine’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kroger Floral: Floral Manager Tasha Floyd said that Kroger Floral has a variety of options for anyone on any budget looking to do something special for their loved one this Valentine’s Day.
Floyd said they offer custom arraignments that go from $20 to $200, as well as offering potted plants, balloons, tulips, candy bouquets and more.
“It’s not just gifts for women either, we have stuff for men and for kids, we have a lot of options,” Floyd said.
The store also has a floral tent set up on Interstate 59 in the parking lot of the store. The tent is a quickl place for community members to go in and make their Valentine ’s Day selections.
She said that the store is open seven days a week, and even when a florist isn’t available the store can be opened by other departments to ensure that community members get the flower arraignments they want.
“We have a lot of people who are knowledgeable in the store to help people, and a lot of items to choose from,” Floyd said.
The store will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.