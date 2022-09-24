The Harrison County Historical Museum received a much needed blessing Thursday as Shreveport’s Innovative Office Systems donated a new copier machine to aid the nonprofit in its mission to preserve the county’s records.
“This is obviously a great benefit to the work that the museum does, recording and presenting the history of our county,” said Michael Smith, local lawyer and newly appointed museum board president.
“We couldn’t do it without terrific contributions, like this, from business partners in the area,” said Smith.
Tim Harms, owner/general manager of the copier company, said this is the second copier the company has gifted the museum as a means to support the museum’s efforts.
“Years ago we understood how important the building, the area and the treasures of the area were,” said Harms.
He said Innovative Office Systems became acquainted with the museum through their business relationship with now Pct. 1 county commissioner William Hatfield, former owner of Copy-Rite in downtown Marshall.
“We worked with Mr. Hatfield for years,” said Harms. “He had taken care of a copier that was here for a long time that it had gotten so old, it couldn’t be repaired. And so we found out about it, we went ahead and came and visited to see what could be used and what the needs for the historical museum were. We found something and felt it was a good community effort and something that made sense for us to make a contribution into the area.”
He said because that particular unit is now outdated, the company decided to gift the museum with the new replacement delivered on Thursday.
“They’ve used it nicely for a number of years in support of their efforts,” Harms said of the first donated machine. “It kind of got to the same point to which parts weren’t being made for it again. And so whenever we saw that from our records, I was like, we need to continue that mission. And so we’ve worked on that for the last few months, making sure that we could find another unit that would do the right job and then go ahead and just make sure that we can bring it in here, swap those units out and let them continue to do what they needed to without ever having any additional (cost).”
“Again, we’re happy to be able to make a contribution so that they can continue what needs to be done here,” said Harms.
The units were switched out Thursday. Museum executive director Becky Palmer was pleased to accept the donation on behalf of the museum, as copiers of that quality are quite astronomical, running up to at least $12,000.
“That’s a large gift for us because a copier is rather expensive and we now have three locations, two of which require copiers,” said Palmer. “Small nonprofits like the historical museum, we are always grateful when people are willing to help us complete our mission for which is the education of the historic Harrison County area and how our area affects the whole state of Texas.
“So having this makes everything easier in the office and the research center and we’re very appreciative of this donation,” said Palmer, noting the copier will be used in the main office, which is the perfect cozy space for the machine.
Palmer said she appreciates the Shreveport company for supporting the museum’s efforts.
“Innovative is out of Shreveport, but they service our area. They have always just really taken care of us,” she said. “William Hatfield, county commissioner here who was on our board of directors up until (his term expired on the museum board) Sept. 1, he was the one that arranged the first copier donation and that hooked us up with this company and the relationship just continued on. They’re just really great guys. They will take care of your copy needs.”